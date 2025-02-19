5 tips for keeping your goals and resolutions going strong!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The New Year is one of the most important moments in our entire lives. It is when we remember all the good (sometimes bad, but, who cares?) memories we had over the year and when we create the most special memories alongside our friends and family.

But, it is also when we start planning our goals for the next 12 months, what we would like to do or not, but, unfortunately our goals usually stop before we even start. So, here are five tips on how to maintain your goals and dreams for the whole year!

1. Get out of your comfort zone

Being constantly comfortable with our lifestyle is the worst decision we can ever make – we refuse to have new experiences that can make us grow in life because we are too afraid of what could happen. Let’s change this: this year you dare to get out of your comfort zone.

In your resolution, don’t let your comfortability stop you from having the best year of your entire life (or maybe, the first of many). Take risks, if you win you will be happy, if you lose you will be wise, it’s all learning. You are unique, don’t let the comfortability or laziness take that away from you.

2. Have discipline

Getting out of your comfort zone and having discipline both walk side by side. If you make it one of your resolutions to go more often to the gym, then you need to have the consistency and discipline to actually go to the gym. You don’t have to go every single day, just be constant on the days you promise to go. Just saying that you will do it just messes everything up, start by doing what you promissed yourself you would do at the start of the year.

Having discipline, studying hard, taking more care of yourself, doing that sport that you always wanted to do, learning a new language… All of this depends upon you! Get up and make yourself proud this year.

3. Know your worth

Well well, of course we all have goals in life (yes, I do want to travel the entire world), even if it is not about the New Year. But, whether we like it or not, it is in this part of the year that we establish our goals and desires. But do you really know if you can accomplish them? My answer to that question is very simple: be kind to yourself, and don’t put so much pressure on yourself, doing the best you can do in a day is more than perfect.

At least you tried, and that’s true goals being accomplished. Don’t push yourself to read a book in three days if you can’t do that (and that dosen’t make you a failure, things take time). But if you can read it in one week that’s perfect, do what you can, give time to time and to yourself, be patient.

4. It’s ok to be scared

You are not a robot I suppose, so it’s ok to be scared when going after your goals. I can say that I was really scared to fulfill my desires: what if I fail? What if I am not good enough? That and many more thoughts came into my mind when I was just about to do what I really wanted (it’s ironic, isn’t it?). So, how did I beat those fears? I started to see my great potential and how good I could be in things I never thought I be able to do myself.

All I can say is, you are enough! You are sufficient! Your fear can’t stop you from having new experiences. Another thing super important is that you are NOT your thoughts. 99% of what we think is a lie, so don’t believe everything your brain says about you. Be confident, know your worth, because you are full of huge potential.

5. Celebrate your little victories

As hard as this can be, celebrating your little accomplishments is the best way to keep your ambitions high. It could be something as simple as: cleaning up your kitchen, waking up early, doing that work you were planning to do. When you celebrate the little wins you will be able to think clearly, see that you can do anything.

Your victories aren’t just the big ones that everyone can see. Your victories are also the ones that only you see and struggle with. So, be happy for the tiniest things that you do and start loving yourself a little more, this makes the whole difference.

