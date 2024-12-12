How toxic are the tips about relationships that spread on internet?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nowadays, the internet has become a place full of tips and advice about relationships. While much of these advices are based on principles of communication and respect, there’s others that can be problematic and even toxic.

Guidelines on how to conquer or improve our love life promote idealizations of perfect and unrealistic relationships. Although some relationship tips may seem harmless or useful at first, they can end up causing greater future damage than positive results. This is why it is essential to weigh up what can really contribute to your relationship and what is not necessary.

Manipulation and lack of communication

Many relationship tips often encourage emotional manipulation techniques, such as playing mind games or making the other person jealous. These are usually seen as “tactics” to win over or control your partner. In some situations, these strategies are not healthy and can create a toxic environment, which will affect the trust and mental health of both individuals in the future. It can also lead us to act distant or encourage us not to communicate at all. Otherwise, the lack of communication leads to problems not being resolved and possible emotional exhaustion, worsening the tension between the couple.

Emotional dependence and unrealistic relationships

The advice that “you can not be 100% happy without a partner by your side” creates the idea that a person’s happiness is solely tied to their partner, leading to excessive emotional dependence in the future, since one of the parties does not see themselves as capable of being happy without the other.

Encouraging this dependence weakens each person’s individuality and self-esteem, making them vulnerable to accepting unsustainable behaviors just to maintain the “stability” of the relationship, preventing people from growing and evolving independently. Advice based on a “perfect” relationship is also very harmful, as it creates an unrealistic expectation that suggests an ideal, without disagreements or difficulties. The reality is that all couples go through difficult times, and the absence of these moments is not a sign of an ideal relationship. The expectation of this perfection leads to frustration and even the end of couples that could have been successful with communication.

A healthy relationship does not follow magic formulas. It is built through understanding and clear communication, as well as respect and personal growth. Remember, each case is unique and should be built by two people based on their values.

If you are still looking for relationship tips on social media, here are 3 trained psychologists who speak with a little more authority about relationships:

1. Psiferro

Psychologist and psychotherapist focused on showing the challenges of relationships in adult life.

2. Daniela Negreli

Psychologist specializing in acceptance and commitment therapy.

3. Gabriel Magela

Psychologist with content more focused on lifestyle and relationship tips.

Tips on the internet can be valuable but many of them are also very risky, especially when it comes to relationships. To work out better, it is ideal to constantly maintain communication with your partner and ensure that each person maintains their individuality. The couple should seek advice from reliable sources, such as couples therapy, that treat these emotional issues with respect and empathy, focusing on what is best for both of you.

