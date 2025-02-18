The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Introduction

New Year’s resolutions feel so outdated. “This year I want to go to the gym.” “This year I want to eat healthy.” The sentiment is there but we all know that by January 4 you’ll be back to eating an entire bag of Trader Joe’s Takis and binge-watching Bojack Horseman. And that’s okay!

New Year’s resolutions can feel like a burden. Once they are inevitably broken, your spirit breaks along with it.

So this year, I didn’t make New Year’s resolutions. Instead, with a corresponding Pinterest board, I made my list of 2025 Ins and Outs. Ins and Outs are simply for fun – interests and pieces of advice to keep in mind as I step into the new year. Even if it is mid-February, my Ins and Outs still stand.

MY 2025 INS

My IN Trends

Cheetah Print

My favorite animal has been a cheetah for years, so when I saw the print start to get popular, I was hooked. I’m already a pattern lover and there is so much room to have fun with cheetah print. My first cheetah print buy of the year was these PJ shorts from Aerie. I am so obsessed with them.

I’ve also been trying to get into big belts. If I were made of money, I would get this Cheetah-Print Circle Belt from Urban Outfitters.

Colored Tights

Colored tights had their most recent moment back in the “Twee” era (think 2012 Zooey Deschanel), but they are making their comeback. I have seen so many colored-tights inspo lately and I’ve been influenced to say the least. Adding colored tights to an outfit doesn’t have to be as bold of a fashion statement as you think. You could start with a pair of light pink tights under a leather skirt for a night out. Subtle but cute. A more advanced look could be a dark blue or maroon. So many options.

I found these tights on Amazon that come in all different colors and won’t break the bank.

Curlers

Lastly, I want to get a good set of hair curlers this year. I’ve tried the heatless curl rod in the past and it does nothing but leave me with flat hair and disappointment when I take it out in the morning.

My IN Traits

Being Terribly Honest in my Journal

I am a repeat offender of not journaling about the bad stuff because I want my journal to be something cute and sweet that I read back in years to come. I’m done with that. From now on, I’m buying those crappy spiral notebooks from Walmart and writing down my deepest inner thoughts, no matter how ugly.

I’ve been doing this for about a month now and I can’t explain how freeing it is. It helps sort out my emotions, especially when I’m stressed. Journaling isn’t something that has to be pretty.

Gratitude

I feel like among life’s craziness, sometimes I forget how lucky I am and that is something I want to change. Even though things can be really tough, it is so important to step back and look at the bigger picture. It seems simple, but this outlook has made me appreciate my struggles. When I’m stressed about schoolwork and exams, I remind myself that I am so happy that I even get the opportunity to have these struggles.

Forgiveness

This one goes hand-in-hand with gratitude, but something that I want to strive for in the future is not holding grudges. I’m already not a resentful person, but I feel like there’s always room to be more empathetic.

But if there is no room to be empathetic towards the person who wronged you, don’t dwell on it. The only thing you can do now is focus on yourself – not on investigating why someone may have wronged you. Help yourself heal, because if you won’t, who will?

MY 2025 OUTS

Scrolling

I am doom-scrolling’s #1 hater. I am not even exaggerating. I made the noble decision to delete TikTok before the ban and honestly, it’s the best thing I’ve done. Once in a while, I will fall back into the trap that is Instagram Reels, but I’ve managed to pull myself back to reality out of pure shame. Sometimes, I feel relatively disconnected when people around me quote popular posts or trending audios I have never seen, but I don’t feel like I’m missing out on much, which is a happy medium.

Comparison

Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” Comparison is a big OUT for me simply because I can’t do it anymore. There is no use comparing my looks, qualities or abilities to another’s because it will never be a fair fight. Unfortunately, I fear there is no way to advise on this one because it is a peace you must make with yourself.

Overconsumption

Overconsumption is OUT. Girlies, it’s time to start living within our means. I’m not saying you should never buy items on your wishlist, but be mindful about whether you really need them or not. I know what you may be thinking, it’s easy not to over consume when you’re a broke college student LOL, but overconsumption doesn’t only apply to how much you buy, it applies to where you buy it from. Next time you want to place that $20 Shein order for 17 new tops, remember how many resources go into creating those items of clothing. Overconsumption is OUT and mindful shopping is IN.

Final Thoughts

I encourage everyone to make an ins and outs list whether it be via a vision board or the notes app. I hope my 2025 Ins and Outs help you branch out and make your own! And who knows…when you see me this year, I might be wearing bright green tights with a cheetah print top and voluptuously curly hair.

With that I wish all my readers a beautiful, wonderful, amazing, sexy 2025 💋