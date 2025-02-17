Alessia Cara’s ‘Love & Hyperbole’ and her love advice to Her Campus’ readers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grammy Award-winning Alessia Cara unveiled her brand new album Love & Hyperbole last friday, February 14th. Acting as a kind of Valentine’s Day present for her listeners, the fourth full-length record showcased Cara’s artistic evolution and personal growth.

The Toronto-based musician initially teased this chapter back in July 2024, with “Dead Man”. Then, she dropped “(Isn’t It) Obvious”, which featured a guitar solo from John Mayer, and, more recently, “Slow Motion”. The singles generated millions of streams and gained critical praise, elevating the expectations for the full album.

We know that Alessia Cara’s emotionally literate songwriting has been her trademark since 2015, with her hit debut “Here” – which became an anthem among introverted teenagers, followed by other records like “Scars To Your Beautiful” and “Stay”. But, on Love & Hyperbole, we find the songwriter a little bit different. Here, we could say that she’s at her most unguarded and assured.

Blending jazz arrangements with her signature pop-like sound, she takes the listeners on a journey of self-fulfilment while embracing every aspect of the human emotional experience. Being her most instrumental project yet (which she proudly talks about), Love & Hyperbole is a lesson about accepting the past and embracing an unwritten future.

In many ways, Cara’s new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. “The experience was honestly kind of challenging in the beginning. Finding inspiration in happiness can be challenging, especially when you’ve done things [lyrically] a certain way for so long. I’ve always gathered my inspiration from pain and things that didn’t feel so good”, explains Alessia Cara during a press conference for the album.

Alongside all of it, you could also say that her views and understandings of love have definitely changed. After seeing the artist release mainly broken-hearted love songs for so many years, in this project we hear a more joyful Alessia Cara when talking about these kinds of experiences.

“LOSS & PAIN JUST MEAN THAT YOU LOVED”

Here at Her Campus, we know that, as college students, we’re living years full of big emotions, self-reflection, and, let’s be honest, a little bit of hyperbole – everything feels like the biggest moment of our lives. And that’s exactly the kind of things Cara talks about in the album: intense emotional highs and lows – not literally about college years, but you get the memo. So, when Her Campus Cásper Líbero asked her about it, here’s what she had to say:

“When I think of what I want people to take from this album I just hope they take anything. I don’t want to tell people what to feel because they might feel something that’s totally different from what I initially intended. […] But I guess the only thing that I hope people take from it, especially young women, is just the fact that like – I think we see pain & loss, and joy & love as two different things. But I do think that having contrast in life is super important”, says the singer.

“In this day and age there’s a lot of insecurity, fear, and pain that we go through – but I think that if you were to crack it open and look inside it, utterly you just see a lot of wanting to love. So, I believe that you cannot have love & joy without really knowing loss & pain, and vice-versa”, she explains. “I hope that people just take the fact that if you’re going through a difficult period of time, you can reshape and take that instead of pushing it away and thinking that it is bad. You can use that to teach yourself so many things and to inform so much of who you’re now and in the future. You’ll get on the other side of it. You’ll learn to build around it.”

“Yeah, I think that loss & pain just mean that you loved. It means that you tried your best and that you gave everything to something – and I think that’s where the lesson is. So, never push away those feelings or feel like it’s a loss itself to feel that. Because it is not. You gain so much from that”, Alessia Cara completes. Well, feeling inspired yet? To hear more of it, listen to her new album, Love & Hyperbole, here:

