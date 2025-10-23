5 Stars you thought made it alone but are actually nepo babies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Hollywood, success often seems to be the result of hard work, talent, and a little bit of luck. But sometimes, there’s another ingredient in the mix: family ties. Behind the fame and fortune of some of the biggest names in entertainment, there’s often a well-known last name that opened doors long before the spotlight ever found them.

Names like Kylie Jenner, Blue Ivy, or even Lily-Rose Depp are known for being famous nepo babies in the industry. But what about the ones flying under the radar? Some celebrities seem to have built their careers entirely on their own… until you find out they actually have famous relatives, too.

Behind the fame and talent, these stars prove that sometimes success runs in the family. Here’s a list of “secret” nepo babies — stars you probably didn’t even know had family ties to fame.

Where did the term come from?

The expression “nepo baby” comes from “nepotism baby” and refers to celebrities who have achieved fame or success partly because of their famous family connections. While some of them have undeniable talent, their privileged start often gives them access to opportunities that others can only dream of.

Nicolas Cage

The first name on the list is Nicolas Cage, since the actor is directly related to one of the most known and influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, Francis Ford Coppola.

The director and the actor are uncle and nephew, but to avoid being associated with nepotism, Nicolas chose not to use his last name “Coppola”. Instead, he adopted an artistic name, Nicolas Cage. The actor felt that by not using his family’s last name, that would give him the opportunity to grow for himself in the industry.

Maya Rudolph

Another nepo baby that has proved her talent in the industry is Maya Rudolph. Daughter of the legendary singer Minnie Riperton and music producer Richard Rudolph.

Maya grew up surrounded by music and creativity, but chose a different path and became one of the most beloved comedians and actresses of her generation. She is known for her memorable performances on Saturday Night Live and roles in movies like Bridesmaids and Grown Ups.

Stephen Curry

It may not seem like it, but one of the biggest NBA players of all time is actually a well-known nepo baby. Stephen Curry is the son of Dell Curry, who was a star for the Charlotte Hornets in the 1990s.

However, despite his famous last name, he faced doubts about his size and ability before proving himself through determination and skill. His journey shows that while family connections may have given him access to the world of basketball, his success is the result of hard work, discipline, and an unmatched passion for the game.

Zoë Kravitz

Beyond acting, modeling, singing, and being a fashion icon, Zoë Kravitz is also known for being one of the biggest nepo babies in the industry.

Daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoë has proven her talent, versatility, and confidence throughout the years appearing in movies like Divergent, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Batman, where she played Catwoman next to Robert Pattinson.

Kate Hudson

Last but not least, this nepo baby is responsible for one of the most famous romantic comedies of all times, Kate Hudson.

Daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, Kate grew up surrounded by the glamour of the entertainment world but quickly proved she could shine on her own. Her breakthrough came with the film Almost Famous (2000), which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination, establishing her as a talented and charismatic actress.

Fame may come easier for those born into it, but what truly defines a star is what they do once the spotlight turns their way. These “hidden” nepo babies remind us that while privilege might start the story, only talent can keep it going.

The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

