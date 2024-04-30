Get ready to see everyone’s favorite nepo baby on the big screen. On April 29, the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King was released it revealed that the one and only Blue Ivy Carter, eldest daughter of Beyoncé, will be the voice of Kaira. Here’s everything we know about Blue Ivy’s first Disney blockbuster voice-acting role.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a live-action musical just like the first movie, The Lion King (2019). Beyoncé is reprising her role as Queen Nala, and Donald Glover returns to voice King Simba. Blue Ivy will voice their daughter Kiara in the film. Other prequel actors will also be returning, with Seth Rogen playing Pumbaa and Billy Eichner playing Timon. Lin-Manual Miranda, who recently worked on music for the live-action film The Little Mermaid, is penning new music for the movie.

When the news broke that Blue Ivy was going to be voice-acting in the upcoming Disney film, the internet went crazy. Blue Ivy fans are excited to see her continue to shine and receive praise for her success.

While some have had some not-so-nice things to say about Beyoncé’s daughter receiving this amazing opportunity, the Beyhive has been “going to war” and defending Blue Ivy against online critics — and rightfully so.

we're going to war for Blue ivy, right beyhive? pic.twitter.com/ZZkRGE6aKR — nanayoncé 𐚁 (@onlyonce___) April 29, 2024

You losers who are mad about Blue Ivy’s nepotism better pull your panties up and hold em tight because she’s just getting started. — kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) April 29, 2024

Blue Ivy is the kind of nepotism that I do support fully. — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) April 29, 2024

She’s clearly very talented and has already shined in multiple projects with her mother.

The difference with Blue Ivy is she still has to put in the work. Her mother didn’t say yes right away when she asked to dance on tour. She said she’d have to prove first that she was willing to push herself, and then maybe she’d consider it. Blue is taught DISCIPLINE. https://t.co/IpGk3CCVbA — Gaby (@elusivegaby) April 29, 2024

Blue Ivy collecting that Disney check like: pic.twitter.com/HBji1Oz6GV — KUNTY WILL (@willfarrish) April 29, 2024

Blue Ivy is going to eat as a voice actor… yall forgot about that one scene in the Renaissance movie⁉️ pic.twitter.com/m9eGaa9xcj — MANIS JEANS (@beyoncehaskids) April 29, 2024

Blue Ivy has been getting a check since she was born. She is who they’ve been looking for when they say entry level 10 years experience 😍 — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) April 29, 2024

Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift, music for the film The Lion King (2019), occupying its release. Blue Ivy is famously featured on BROWN SKIN GIRL. The music video for the song earned Blue Ivy her first Grammy for Best Music Video. She was also in the album’s visual film Black Is King. Blue Ivy previously held the record for the youngest female artist to make the Billboard Top 100, but it was recently broken by her little sister, Rumi Carter, thanks to her feature on Beyoncé’s song “Protector” off of the Cowboy Carter album.

But Blue Ivy’s accomplishments didn’t stop there. She gained even more recognition when she began performing “My Power” on The Renaissance World Tour.

Even though she’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s child, Blue Ivy has worked hard to build a career at such an early age. Many of us have heard about how hard she practiced for her stage performance in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. She ignored the haters and continued to get better with every performance.

Nepo babies get bad reps for often not working for their accolades, but it’s clear that’s not Blue Ivy. We know she’s going to kill it as Kaira in Mufasa: The Lion King and I for one can’t wait to see what other opportunities come her way next.