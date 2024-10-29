5 best couples costumes to style with your loved one this Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by dressing up with your significant other?

Coordinating costumes not only adds an extra layer of fun to the holiday, but it also creates memorable moments you’ll cherish for years to come. Whether you are looking to go for something classic, playful, or downright hilarious, here are 5 best couples costumes that will make you the highlight of any party.

Just choose your favorite and get ready for a spooktacular Halloween!

Morticia & Gomez Addams

If you are a big fan of the classics, just like me, the iconic couple from “The Addams Family” is the perfect costume for you. Morticia and Gomez Addams are the epitome of goth elegance and dark romance, making them a perfect choice for couples looking to make a statement this Halloween.

Their distinctive style evokes nostalgia and checks all the boxes for a spooky sophisticated look. Add in some dramatic makeup for Morticia and a slicked-back hairstyle for Gomez with a striped suit, and you and your loved one will, effortlessly, embody this legacy duo.

Jenna Ortega & Sabrina Carpenter

The first iconic pick is the trendy costume of Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter from the music video “Taste”. This duo brings a modern flair with colorful outfits, playful accessories and, obviously, striking makeup.

This costume stands out and showcases a fun fashion style, with mixing patterns and some fun props. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate a pop culture moment that resonates with many. Grab your partner and get ready to leave quite an impression this Halloween!

Mario and Princess Peach

Going back to childhood, step into the world of video games with Mario and Princess Peach! Mario can wear the iconic red hat and overalls, while Peach can do a pink gown with a sparkly crown.

To elevate the experience, consider incorporating fun props related to the game like the Mario car, from the games. This classic duo is perfect for couples looking to showcase their playful side. Power up and jump into a night full of adventure.

Nick & Charlie

Dive into the heartfelt world of “Heartstopper” with a costume inspired by the beloved couple. So, for Nick, a graphic tee with a denim jacket should do the trick. While, for Charlie, the ideal is a button-up shirt layered under a cozy knit sweater and some slim-fit jeans.

This duo is for the ones that want an extremely sweet look that captures the essence of young love. That makes them a perfect choice to celebrate connection and friendship.With this look your night will definitely be filled with heartwarming moments.

Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz

Capture the quirky essence of Tim Burton‘s “Beetlejuice” with this unforgettable couples costume. Beetlejuice can rock his iconic black and white striped suit, wild hair and eccentric makeup. Lydia can wear a striking red dress or her signature goth look with a wide brimmed hat.

This duo is not only spooky, but also offers a chance for creative expression through makeup, props and accessories. It’s perfect for couples who want to embrace the eccentric, supernatural world of “Beetlejuice” and stand out with their unique, eye-catching style.

Spooky, stylish and fun

No matter which costume you chose, the key to a memorable Halloween with your partner is to have fun and enjoy the creative process together. Whether you go for spooky, trendy, nostalgic or quirky, dressing up as a duo allows you to bond over your shared love of Halloween and pop culture.

With these costume ideas, you’ll be sure to turn heads, spark conversations and create lasting memories. So grab your partner, embrace the Halloween spirit and get ready for a lot of spooky fun!

