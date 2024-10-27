Halloween Night In! Four Fun at Home Activities to do With Friends on Halloween Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love inviting my friends over on Halloween night just to hang out and catch up. This is a great way to have a fun night and not stay out late as the weather gets chilly, and as university students, we usually have busy schedules the next day. Here are some ideas of fun activities to do with friends on Halloween night:

Halloween Movie Marathon: One thing about me and my friends, is that we love watching movies when we hangout. Movies are a fun way to feel the Halloween vibes and a nice way to bond with friends. There are also a wide range of movies, from classics such as The Adams Family (1991), Ghost Busters (1984), and Beetle Juice (1988). As well, if you want a good scare, there are many Horrors movies to really feel the Halloween vibes, such as The Strangers (2008).

Pumpkin Carving Contest: For this activity, you could have categories for the contest, such as “scariest pumpkin”, “most creative pumpkin”, “funniest pumpkin” etc. For this activity, also make sure you have enough supplies for everyone to carve with, as well as drawing tools. Also, you could reward the winner of the contest with a prize such as a Halloween themed goody bag or a gift card of the winners favourite store.

Decorate Halloween Cookies: One thing my friends and I love to do when we get together is baking! There are many recipes of easy treats to make on Halloween, that are posted on social media each year. You can even make this a contest too, such as voting for the best Halloween themed sugar cookie.

Karaoke Night with Classic Halloween Songs: Another easy but fun activity to do is Karaoke night. You can achieve this without a Karaoke machine by downloading a Karaoke app or finding instrumental versions of Halloween songs on YouTube. Also to make the Karaoke atmosphere more fun, you can add lighting such as fairy lights and creating a small platform as a stage.

These Halloween activities are a fun and creative way to have a good time with friends when you want to stay in during Halloween.