My Predictions for the Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

One of the biggest college weekends is just around the corner, Halloween! I am a huge fan of the holiday and enjoy dressing up for it every year. Each year, there seems to be a few stand-out costumes that everyone ends up wearing. I’m going to share some of my predictions for what the hottest costumes will be this 2024 season, and what I’ll be wearing this Halloween!

Pop Divas:

Charli XCX, Lorde, Troye Sivan, and The Dare

These four absolute divas will definitely be ruling Halloween this year. Not only could this be the perfect group costume, but someone could also individually dress up like one of them, dress up like them in a pair, a trio, etc. Between BRAT summer and SWEAT fall, there is no way that people who are both insanely chronically online and fans of pop music won’t dress up like them.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina is a no-brainer for this Halloween! Not only is she one of the biggest stars right now, but she’s also on her Short N’ Sweet tour with a new album out! Sabrina’s tour outfits have been absolutely killing it, so there is also a lot of content for fans to pull from. I feel like Sabrina will be such a perfect, cute Halloween costume this year!

T.V and Movies

Love Island

Love Island consumed most of our summers; it definitely consumed mine, so I feel that many people will want to dress up like some of the iconic Islanders from this past Love Island USA season. I can already see girls dressed up as PPG (Leah, Jana, and Serena) and guys dressed up like Rob, Miguel, Kordell, and Kenny.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

With the documentary of the DCC recently debuting and many fans attempting their dances on TikTok, I can assumethat many Halloween lovers may dress up as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader this Halloween. Although this is somewhat of a classic costume, I feel like the new DCC girls have really revamped the franchise and the costumes!

Memes:

What I do, Ellie and Mason HOUSE, Mama a Girl Behind YOU, The Purple Heart

Now this one goes out to the truly chronically online TikTok users, especially people who watch Nmillz on TikTok. This could be a little too niche, but I feel like this brain-rot humor will make it to Halloween this year. I honestly really hope it does because it is so funny.

Classic Costumes:

Deadpool, Wolverine, The Joker, and Harley Quinn

Although these iconic characters are not new to the world, they all had new movies come out recently! I feel like with the buzz around each of their franchises, these superheroes and supervillains will get a lot of hype from all ages this Halloween season.

Devil, Angel, Cat, Bunny

You can simply never go wrong with any of these classic costumes! They will never go out of style and will be forever timeless. Anyone can dress like a devil, angel, cat, or bunny and look absolutely fierce, and I’m here for it!

This year, for Halloween, I have three main costumes! I am being Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Strawberry Shortcake from Strawberry Shortcake, and a Fem Bot from Austin Powers!

Who are you being for Halloween?