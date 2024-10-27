You’ll Leave Quite An Impression With These Last-Minute Sabrina Carpenter Costume Ideas

2024 has been Sabrina Carpenter’s year. Not only did she drop her highly-anticipated Short N’ Sweet album in August, but she also kicked off her Short N’ Sweet tour, which everyone’s been attending, including celebs. With so much hype that’s been around Carpenter lately, there’s no denying that everyone and their mother plans to dress up like the singer for Halloween.
From her heart bodysuits to her tour corsets, Carpenter has given us a ton of different looks that anyone can recreate for Halloween. So, if looking for some Sabrina Carpenter inspo fits, I’m here for you. Here are 10 super cute (and last-minute) looks you can recreate for Oct. 31.
- Time Magazine Look
-
On Oct. 2, Carpenter appeared on the cover of Time Magazine wearing a red vintage Victoria’s Secret piece. This look can easily be recreated with a red tube top and red biker shorts. You can even take a Sharpie and color in a black heart to complete the look!
- Custom Black Lace ‘Patou’ Bodysuit
-
During her Short N’ Sweet concerts, Sab sports an all-black, lace lingerie jumpsuit with her staple big blonde curls. To recreate this elegant statement piece, I would look for some vintage black gloves, black ballet flats, a red or mahogany feather boa, black fishnets, and a black lace long-sleeve shirt. The more lingerie, the better. It is Halloween after all and Carpenter doesn’t shy away from her wild side!
- Opening Short ‘N’ Sweet Tour Outfit
-
Carpenter opens her Short N’ Sweet concerts while wearing a bejeweled Victoria’s Secret strapless bodysuit, sparkly tights, and a red lipstick mark on her hip. This bedazzled get-up is the staple of Carpenter’s current tour and can easily be recreated if you’re good with a bedazzler.
- Slasher Fit from “Taste” Music Video
-
In Carpenter’s iconic “Taste” music video with Jenna Ortega, she gets shot in the stomach and impaled. This gory but cute outfit is the perfect look for Halloween. It requires light blue pants, a light blue checkered tank top, white high heels, and fake blood all over your stomach for the final grotesque touch.
- Short n’ Sweet Album Cover
-
Carpenter’s Short ‘n’ Sweet album has been sweeping the charts and shot her even further into stardom. Her album cover can be recreated with just a jean dress or a jean two-piece (doesn’t matter as long as it is denim material), blown-out big curls, and a red lipstick kiss stain on your shoulder.
- “Please Please Please” Music Video Look
-
A cute couple costume idea is Barry Keoghan and Carpenter in the “Please Please Please” music video. In the song, she sings about not wanting her new man to do her wrong. Very bold! Her boldness is captured in her bright red sheer dress, which is a must-have this Halloween costume. And if you’re dressing up with your significant other, have them don all black!
- Jesus Was a Carpenter
-
Sabrina popped out during Coachella weekend in April 2024 wearing the iconic “Jesus was a Carpenter” T-shirt. This shirt is currently being sold on Etsy, and purchasing one for Halloween would be the quintessential Carpenter look. And if you’re on a time crunch, you could always do express shipping or make the shirt yourself using a plain, oversized white tee and iron-on cursive letters.
- Classic Strapless Bodysuit with heart-shape cutout
-
These iconic heart bodysuits can be DIY-ed using a strapless corset of whatever color you want. You can even cut out a heart shape right on the chest and pair it with a sleek mini-skirt.
- Halloween Kisses
-
one billion kisses for one billion streams on #shortnsweet 💋 pic.twitter.com/AOn0oELqrR
— Team Sabrina 💋 (@TeamSabrina) July 2, 2024
After hitting 1 billion streams for Short ‘n’ Sweet, Carpenter was seen in a photo wearing a cute white tank-top covered in lipstick kisses. This outfit would be very easy to recreate by simply using a white tank top, sharpie, and lipstick.
You can thank me later!