Who has never felt desperate to know which film to choose to watch? Especially when you miss that romance in a humdrum movie, a comfort that only films from the 2000s are capable of satiating. If your favorite kind of movie is a romantic comedy, here are some new recommendations for you!

#1 La Dolce Villa

In La Dolce Villa we follow the journey of Eric, a successful businessman who travels to Italy to stop his daughter, Olivia, from buying a dilapidated house in an old village in Tuscany. She gave up her studies to invest in a small Italian city, and Eric intends to bring back his daughter to the United States. However, once he gets to meet the village’s mayor, he rethinks the values of life.

It’s an intriguing and engaging journey that addresses grief and the sudden changes in our lives. The film premiered on Netflix on February 13th, 2025, a day before the long-awaited Valentine’s Day.

#2 Picture This

The American romance film will premiere this coming year on March 6th, on Amazon Prime Video, and it is already drawing attention to the cast. Picture This stars well-known actors in the world of cinema: Simone Ashley (also known as Kate Sharma, from “Bridgerton“) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (from the “After” series).

The story is about Pia’s path, as she is pressured by her family to find a date for her sister’s wedding until her former boyfriend reappears in her life, and everything becomes chaotic.

The film contains other great names in the cast, creating high expectations, and offering an exciting and fun plot.

#3 Música

The film starring Camila Mendes, premiered in April 2024 on Amazon Prime Video and is based on the life of the director and protagonist Rudy Mancuso.

In Música, we will understand a little about what it is like to be a person with synesthesia, a condition that causes the capture of several senses at the same time. Rudy is a street artist in Newark, New Jersey, who is passionate about music and sees life as a melody.

While trying to reconcile his personal interests and an uncertain future with his girlfriend, he meets Isabella, a young Brazilian trying to work and survive in the United States.

The movie is idealized in a way that includes those who have synesthesia. In some scenes it shows how prejudice towards Latin culture is present in the States. The story also adequately rescues Brazilian culture, as Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso have descendants from the country.

#4 Todas Menos Tú

With a bit of the famous Mexican drama, in “Todas Menos Tú”, a close-knit group of friends want to get rid of the inconvenient fiancée of one of them. Just shortly before the wedding day they find out the bride is being unfaithful and are willing to do everything to prove the betrayal to their friend.

A funny and fun film, great to watch in the evening with friends and family. The Mexican rom-com premiered in February 2024 and is available on Max and Apple TV.

These are only a few recent titles from streaming services. Enjoy them on the weekends during a movie session with your family and friends!

