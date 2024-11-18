The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Italy is a dream destination for many and I’ve been so lucky as to visit this gorgeous country a few times already. There are so many gems which I could name within this country, but I’ll keep the list for this article short and sweet.

Here are some of my favorite Italian destinations!

Portofino

Situated along the Italian Riviera, Portofino is one of the most popular tourist destinations. After gaining its initial attraction online, it’s been a dream of mine to visit this town and I must say, it didn’t disappoint. With its small population; vibrant harbor, boutiques, and restaurants; its panoramic views; and delicious food, Portofino proves to be an unmissable location.

Tip: Castelo Brown will give you the best panoramic experience in Portofino. It’s quite the hike, but definitely worth the view.

Rapallo

Lying on the Ligurian coast, not far from Portofino, Rapallo boasts many beautiful sights. Another small town gem, Rapallo is the place to situate yourself for your stay along the Italian Riviera. A lively little town with beautiful sights and walkways, Rapallo has captured my attention as one of the most memorable places I’ve visited in Italy, simply for the beauty the town holds.

San Margherita

Nicknamed the Pearl of Tigullio, San Margherita, just like all the other Italian towns along the Ligurian coast, holds a picturesque view for all of its visitors. Encapsulated by lush hillsides and colorful villas, San Margherita is bound to capture the hearts of all who visit it. Surprisingly enough, San Margherita is most well-known for its succulent, red shrimp and stunning beaches.

Sanremo

Sanremo is another hidden paradise situated along the Italian Riviera. It holds magnificent views of the ocean, beaches, lush gardens, luxurious casinos, and a very lively atmosphere — this is your home away from home. The unique history and architecture of Sanremo is what contributes to its allure.

Tip: Sanremo is known for its focaccia. If you can, try it at the “Wine Bar By The Glass” Restaurant. Serving some of Italy’s finest homemade wines, spritzers, and alcoholic beverages, WBBTG also serves some of the best focaccia bread you will ever try, trust me. The owner is incredibly friendly, and will make sure you feel just at home.

Italy’s unique culture has influenced the world! Boasting heaps of history, traditions, sights and delicious eats, this country is on everyone’s travel bucket list.