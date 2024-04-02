ICYMI, Riverdale fan favorite Camila Mendes is starring in the new Prime Video film Música, and her boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso, plays her love interest in the movie. That’s right! The pair have been dating for quite some time since meeting on the set of Música, a coming-of-age love story that chronicles the life of an aspiring creator with synesthesia.

Like Mendes, Mancuso is also well-known in the entertainment industry thanks to his fame on the internet. He started his career on Vine and eventually migrated to YouTube for his comedy skit, Awkward Puppets. Gaining millions of views and drawing a large fanbase, Mancuso has since landed more opportunities in Hollywood, including a role in the 2023 film adaptation of The Flash. Bridging his love for music and acting, Mancuso was able to write and direct Música.

In February of 2024, Mendes spoke to PEOPLE about her initial “crush” on Mancuso, saying, “ I had a little crush, but I didn’t know if it was just a work crush or if it was real. And when I met him in person, it became very clear to me that it was real.”

It’s been over a year since Mendes and Mancuso started dating, and the actress is still gushing over her man today. It’s pretty cute. Here’s a complete timeline of their adorable relationship.

April 2022: CAMILA MENDES JOINS THE CAST OF MÚSICA.

Mancuso announced that Mendes would be joining the cast for his new film in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join in this special journey of Música.”

According to Deadline, Música “follows a young man (Mancuso), plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.”

SEPTEMBER 2022: RELATIONSHIP RUMORS SPARK.

Mancuso and Mendes were spotted arriving at the Venice Film Festival together. A month later, the two were spotted again, displaying some PDA as Mancuso’s arm was wrapped around Mendes as they left Vas Morgan and Micheal Braun’s Halloween party.

November 20, 2022: MENDES MAKES Her Romance With Mancuso INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL.

In a photo dump titled “life update,” Mendes subtly confirmed her relationship with Mancuso by featuring some cheeky photos with the internet star. The first photo was of Mancuso sitting on the floor playing with Mendes’ dog, Truffle. The second photo was a mirror snap in the reflection of a window, which showed Rudy holding Camila in a sweet embrace by the pool.

JANUARY 2023: MENDES GUSHES OVER MANCUSO While Appearing ON THE GOING MENTAL PODCAST.

On the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast, Mendes explained why she chose to keep her relationship with Mancusco private while and gushing about her boyfriend in the process. “I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna, like, speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

July 11, 2023: Mendes and Mancuso celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In honor of their first year together as a couple, Mendes share a sweet IG post commemorating this special milestone. “always in our own little world 💭 te amo so much. one year down, and many more to go,” she captioned an adorable photo of her and Mancuso embracing each other.

FEBRUARY 14, 2024: MENDES PENS A SWEET MESSAGE TO MANCUSO.

Mendes gave us a sneak peek into Mancusco’s work-life balance by applauding his hard work and dedication in a sweet IG post. “As soon as he wrapped música, he flew all the way to the UK to support me while filming upgraded. edited all of música remotely from our little hotel room in leeds. visited me on set almost every day just to give me a kiss and watch me do my thing. Mendes captioned a photo of Mancuso kissing her on the cheek.

She ended her message by noting how “lucky” she was to be his “valentine.”

MARCH 2024: Mendes & Mancuso attend the Sxsw FILM FESTIVAL.

Mendes and Mancuso stunned as they posed together on the red carpet for Música’s SXSW Film Festival debut. Could these two get any cuter?

If you ever need a dose of romance, head over to Mendes’ Instagram because it’s genuinely a lover girl’s dream! The chemistry between her and Mancuso is undeniable and luckily, we’ll get to see more of them together in their upcoming film. Be sure to check out Música on Prime video on April 4th.