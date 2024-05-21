What Your Favorite Bridgerton Kid Says About You

With the new season of Bridgerton coming out, there has been non-stop talk about the characters, drama, and excitement about what comes next. This got me thinking, and I ultimately came to the conclusion that everyone has a Bridgerton to relate to! Here’s what I’ve come up with:
- Colin Bridgerton
-
If your favorite of the Bridgerton bunch is Colin, you’re definitely in for a treat with this new season! I would describe you as a social butterfly and people pleaser. You definitely feel bad for how things ended with Marina, but want him to find a woman that he deserves in the end. If you love Colin, you probably also relate to his generous and caring nature. We also all know how excited you are for this new season since he finally gets his time to shine!
- Benedict Bridgerton
-
Benedict is an artsy rebel, and if he’s your favorite, you probably are, too. You love to break boundaries and live a free and spontaneous life. If Benedict is your favorite, you probably say “for the plot” way too much, and your friends definitely let you get away with it. You love to express your creative side and are not afraid to show your quirks!
- Eloise Bridgerton
-
If Eloise is your favorite, I would describe you as a powerful bookworm. You could easily get lost in a book and fantasize about being in the main character’s shoes. You are also super passionate about making a positive impact on society and breaking down stereotypes. Eloise means business, and so do you!
- Anthony Bridgerton
-
You are a hopeless romantic. Just kidding! If you love Anthony it’s probably because a) he’s the hottest Bridgerton, b) he had the most recent season, or c) just because he’s the “bad boy” of the Bridgertons. You definitely like to live life on the edge, but probably as a distraction from reality. If Anthony is your favorite character, you are afraid of commitment and just living for the thrill!
- Daphne Bridgerton
-
If you are anything like Daphne, you definitely relate to her tendency to come off as delicate or timid, but you’re really confident and are open to confrontation. People may take advantage of your compassionate appearance, but you’re actually witty and clever. Daphne fans always keep their cards close to their chest.
Whether it be Daphne or Benedict, all Bridgerton characters are somewhat relatable. If you haven’t started the new season yet, I highly recommend you go watch it!