2025 GRAMMYS: Get To Know The Nominees For Next Year’s Edition

The Grammy Awards are one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year, and the list of nominees is no different. The Grammy Academy announced on Friday (08/11) the names that will be attending the 67th edition of the awards. Anitta will represent Brazil and has been nominated for the Best Latin Pop Album category.
See the list of nominees for the main Grammy categories:
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – Andre 3000
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Brat – Charlie XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
Texas Hold’em – Beyoncé
Record of the Year
Now And Then – The Beatles
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360 – Charli XCX
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone
Best New Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Rua
Raye
Khruangbin
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
As the most nominated artist, Beyoncé has 11 nominations, and Sabrina Carpenter, the golden girl of the moment, has six nominations.
The awards ceremony will happen on February 2 in Los Angeles, United States. In Brazil, the ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and Max.
