2025 GRAMMYS: Get To Know The Nominees For Next Year’s Edition

The Grammy Awards are one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year, and the list of nominees is no different. The Grammy Academy announced on Friday (08/11) the names that will be attending the 67th edition of the awards. Anitta will represent Brazil and has been nominated for the Best Latin Pop Album category.

See the list of nominees for the main Grammy categories:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – Andre 3000

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charlie XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold’em – Beyoncé

Record of the Year

Now And Then – The Beatles

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli XCX

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Best New Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Rua

Raye

Khruangbin

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

As the most nominated artist, Beyoncé has 11 nominations, and Sabrina Carpenter, the golden girl of the moment, has six nominations.

The awards ceremony will happen on February 2 in Los Angeles, United States. In Brazil, the ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and Max.

