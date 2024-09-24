My Thoughts On Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Album “Short and Sweet”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

Please please please tell me you’ve listened to Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album Short and Sweet?

Sabrina’s 6th studio album has made the top 10 charts steamy for the past 6 months thanks to a shot of the hit single Espresso.

Carpenter produced the playful album with popular songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

Sabrina took over everyone’s minds the minute Espresso was released and streamlined into our carefully curated daily Spotify daylist.

The newest pop princess began the album with Taste not only left quite an impression on my music-obsessed brain, but also set the tone for the rest of the record.

Please Please Please is a warning to all current and future boyfriends to not embarrass their girlfriends. Good Graces is a reminder for us all to remember if someone isn’t reaching your standards, “switch it up” and move on to the next.

Bed Chem, my favorite song from the album, instantly starts off with a smooth guitar riff and steamy instrumentals to create the perfect atmosphere to talk about the relationship we all desire: bed chemistry. Sabrina’s unique sense of humor and common theme with play on words earned the song 5 stars with the famous lines in regards to comradery.

The final track on the album, Don’t Smile, does a unique take on the famous phrase “Don’t cry because it happened, smile because it’s over.” The song fills my mind with imaginary breakups and feelings of regret I haven’t experienced an ounce of yet.

Short and Sweet left a hickey on the internet in the best possible way. From custom tropical $23 smoothies at Erewhon to show stopping performances at Coachella, the five-foot singer was clearly working late.

Though Sabrina’s album blessed our ears in refreshing pop melodies and ballads, the music videos alone created its own source of buzz online.

The jaw-dropping music videos from the Short and Sweet album featured Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s Jenna Ortega and Sabrina’s boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The Taste music video was directed by Dave Meyers, fed not only Sabrina’s dedicated fanbase but also the acclaimed movie lovers. The pastel infused video has Sabrina fighting Jenna for her ex-boyfriend who is now Jenna’s to death. The internet and pop culture gossip outlets claim that the song itself is about Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. Though the shoe surprisingly fits with the perfect casting for the video, only Sabrina has the answers.

The Please Please Please music video, also known as the best relationship hard launch of the year, was directed by Bardia Zeinali. The video shocked fans as the Saltburn actor played Sabrina’s toxic outlaw-bound boyfriend, even though he is her current real boyfriend.

With the Short and Sweet debut, tour starting this month, and the talk of Grammy nominations on the rise in the foreseeable future, Sabrina’s career is truly looking sweeter than ever.