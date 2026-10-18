100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh: why childhood comfort still follows us into adulthood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some characters seem to never leave our lives. Even after we grow up, we can rediscover the comfort of stories that were part of our childhood by watching a cartoon again, a movie or coming across a character that left a mark in our lives. Among these figures is Winnie-the-Pooh, whose legacy spans generations and continues to capture the public’s affection.

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of his first book, Winnie-the-Pooh, written by Alan Alexander Milne (A. A. Milne) and illustrated by Ernest Howard Shepard (E. H. Shepard). Since the character’s birth , the honey-loving bear has transcended the pages of children’s literature and been adapted into animated series and films, cementing his place in popular culture.

But how does a character created a century ago remain present in the imagination of different generations? To understand this journey, we must go back to the beginning: to the bear’s creation, to the stories that brought the Hundred Acre Wood to life, and to the path that transformed Pooh into one of the most recognizable characters in children’s literature.

The origins of Winnie the Pooh and the story behind the character

Before winning over audiences in animated films, Winnie-the-Pooh’s first appearance was in British children’s literature. In 1926, the book introduced readers to the honey-loving bear and his best human friend, Christopher Robin, and was a success from the moment it was released.

The book was inspired by the childhood of Christopher Robin Milne, Milne’s only son. Among the boy’s toys was a teddy bear that came to life in the stories created by his father. Other toys also served as inspiration for characters such as Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, while Rabbit and Owl were Milne’s own creations. In addition, the author drew inspiration from his son’s play to develop his stories.

In 1925, the Milne family bought a country house south of London, where Christopher Robin used to take Pooh and his other toys on adventures in the nearby woods. E. H. Shepard’s illustrations helped give this world a visual form and were also one of the factors that contributed to the books’ success.

The origin of the bear’s name also has a curious connection to Christopher Robin’s life. The boy was enchanted by a bear named Winnie at the London Zoo and had nicknamed a swan he’d fed in the park “Pooh.” The combination of the two names ended up giving his teddy bear and, later, the character who would become known worldwide its name.

Based on Christopher stories, Pooh and his friends built a world of their own, marked by everyday adventures and the relationships between characters with distinct personalities. This literary origin was the first chapter of a journey that, in the decades that followed, would extend beyond the pages of books and reach the screen first as a cartoon and later as a live-action film.

From Books to the Screen: How Winnie the Pooh Has Spanned Generations

The popularity of A. A. Milne’s stories paved the way for Winnie-the-Pooh’s arrival on the big screen. In 1966, the character starred in his first Disney animated adaptation, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, which introduced the bear and his friends to a new audience. The short film was a hit and was followed by two other productions: Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day (1968) and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too (1974).

In 1977, the three animated films were compiled with previously unseen sequences, linking the stories into the feature-length film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The production cemented the character’s place in Disney’s animation catalog and helped bring the world of the Hundred Acre Wood – the home of Pooh’s characters – to a wider audience.

In the decades that followed, Pooh continued to star in new productions. Among them was the animated film Winnie the Pooh, released in 2011. Years later, the character was portrayed in a different light in Christopher Robin: An Unforgettable Reunion (2018), a film that follows the reunion between Pooh and Christopher Robin, now an adult. In the story, the former friend of the little bear, faces the responsibilities of adulthood and reconnects with the friends who shaped his childhood.

This evolution shows how the character has taken on different forms without losing the elements that define his stories and his relationships with his friends. By reaching audiences from different eras, Pooh has become part of the memories of those who grew up following his adventures, while continuing to find new fans among new generations.

His enduring appeal, however, is not limited to the number of films or adaptations. The reunion between Pooh and the now-adult Christopher Robin also offers insights around the relationship between childhood and adulthood, connecting the story to a common experience: the feeling of safety when revisiting childhood.

Why do we continue to seek the comfort of childhood?

Revisiting stories from our childhood can be more than just a way to reminisce about the past. In moments of stress, fatigue, or insecurity, familiar characters and narratives can evoke a sense of comfort. Reconnecting with these references offers a respite from the responsibilities of adult life and allows us to reconnect with emotions associated with important periods in our lives.

For psychologist Priscila Costa Carrasco, this connection is linked to the emotional meanings we build throughout our lives. Stories like those of Winnie-the-Pooh can bring feelings of affection, belonging, and security, especially when they’re associated with positive childhood experiences.

“Often, we’re not just seeking the story of our childhood, but primarily the emotions and meanings it holds for us,” explains the psychologist.

This connection also helps us understand why some people turn to familiar movies, books, and cartoons during difficult times. According to Priscila, the familiarity of these stories can provide a sense of belonging, predictability and comfort when we’re going through moments that feel uncertain. In the psychologist’s view, this connection is more than simply wanting to return to childhood, this tendency may be linked to the search for feelings of warmth and security that remain important in adulthood.

From this perspective, she argues that we aren’t exactly longing for childhood itself, but for what it emotionally represents to us. Recognizing this connection can be an opportunity to understand our current needs and build new experiences throughout adulthood.

Pooh and Other Cartoons: Characters That Stay With Us

Winnie the Pooh isn’t the only character who continues to inspire affection even after childhood. Over the decades, various animated films and children’s stories have become part of the public’s emotional memory and remain relevant even when their audiences have grown up. For some people, revisiting these works is a way to reconnect with familiar references while, for others, it’s an opportunity to share these stories with new generations.

Just like Pooh, characters who value friendship, warmth, and the small moments of everyday life can resonate with people at different stages of life. Beyond their adventures, it is the bonds formed with these worlds that help explain why certain stories remain meaningful even years later.

According to Priscila, each person forms a unique relationship with these references. Books, movies, cartoons, and even objects can take on emotional significance based on the experiences and connections associated with them. That’s why, while some people remain interested in the characters from their childhood, others leave those stories behind – and both experiences are part of an individual’s journey.

In the case of Winnie the Pooh, his enduring appeal lies, not only in his long history in literature and on screen, but also to the themes of friendship and warmth that runs in his stories.This universal values continue to resonate with the audience across various stages of life, regardless of age, allowing each person to find their own meanings in Pooh’s world.

Growing up doesn’t mean leaving childhood behind

Growing up doesn’t mean leaving behind everything that was part of childhood. Some stories remain with us over the years, while others fade into the background or take on new meanings. Revisiting a book, a movie, or a familiar cartoon can be a way to rediscover memories and recognize changes in one’s own life journey. After all, the person who returns to these stories is no longer the same person who first encountered them.

In this context, the idea of the “inner child” can help us understand the relationship we maintain with our experiences and emotions throughout life. For the psychologist, it’s important to understand this expression as a metaphor, not as a diagnosis. Maintaining a connection with childhood does not mean rejecting maturity, but recognizing that the memories, bonds, and feelings built over the years are also part of who we are.

Pooh embodies this enduring quality by building his stories around friendship, empathy and the importance of small moments. Amid the demands of adult life, revisiting this world can offer a respite and remind us that not everything has to revolve around great achievements or responsibilities.

A century after his debut, Winnie-the-Pooh continues to find a place in the lives of different generations. Perhaps his enduring appeal lies precisely in what his stories evoke: the comfort in relationships, cherishing the little moments and the reminder that growing up doesn’t require abandoning everything that once made us happy.

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The article above was edited by Júlia Festagallo.

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