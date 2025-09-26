Childhood memories for me are one of the best ways to go down memory lane. It could be a scent, a taste, a sound, or anything. Those are my favorite moments when I am going through it. There are a few that I know I will never be able to recreate, even if I wanted to, but those are the memories that I cherish even more.
One of my favorite memories was when I was a little, I was maybe 3 years old. I don’t remember how it happened, but the end result is the funniest thing. My grandfather’s one friend, Chris, was a police officer or a state trooper when I was younger. I vaguely remember what he looks like, but I remember him. So, little 3-year-old me somehow got hold of his handcuffs, and I must have thought that they looked tasty because there is a photo of me with his handcuffs in my mouth…yes, you read that right. Little 3-year-old me had handcuffs in my mouth.
Another favorite memory was on a hiking trail in Allegany. I was about 5 years old, and my mom, my dad, and my dad’s friend Chris went camping together. We were hiking one day, and I remember I was told to watch where I was going, and I said something like “okay, I will” or something like that. Well, apparently, I was not paying attention because I walked right into a tree. I turned and then, boom, hit a tree. It is still a very funny moment in my family. We still talk about it to this day.
There is at least one more memory that I will share. I was about 6 years old, and at that time, my dad had a motorcycle. At the time, my old neighbors were mechanics and said that they could work on my dad’s motorcycle. Those two always did love a challenge. But there was one day when my dad had his motorcycle out in our driveway. I was curious about what it was like to sit on a motorcycle, so I decided to carefully make my way onto the bike, and I was able to safely sit on the bike and put on my dad’s helmet. There is indeed a photo of me sitting on my dad’s bike, and it is one that I don’t see often but I remember sitting on that bike and putting on that helmet, thinking that I was the coolest kid on my block because my dad had a motorcycle.
These are only a few childhood memories that I have and that I felt like sharing. There are so many childhood memories that I want to relive but since time does not work like that, I will relive them in my mind.