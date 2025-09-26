This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Childhood memories for me are one of the best ways to go down memory lane. It could be a scent, a taste, a sound, or anything. Those are my favorite moments when I am going through it. There are a few that I know I will never be able to recreate, even if I wanted to, but those are the memories that I cherish even more.

One of my favorite memories was when I was a little, I was maybe 3 years old. I don’t remember how it happened, but the end result is the funniest thing. My grandfather’s one friend, Chris, was a police officer or a state trooper when I was younger. I vaguely remember what he looks like, but I remember him. So, little 3-year-old me somehow got hold of his handcuffs, and I must have thought that they looked tasty because there is a photo of me with his handcuffs in my mouth…yes, you read that right. Little 3-year-old me had handcuffs in my mouth.

Another favorite memory was on a hiking trail in Allegany. I was about 5 years old, and my mom, my dad, and my dad’s friend Chris went camping together. We were hiking one day, and I remember I was told to watch where I was going, and I said something like “okay, I will” or something like that. Well, apparently, I was not paying attention because I walked right into a tree. I turned and then, boom, hit a tree. It is still a very funny moment in my family. We still talk about it to this day.

There is at least one more memory that I will share. I was about 6 years old, and at that time, my dad had a motorcycle. At the time, my old neighbors were mechanics and said that they could work on my dad’s motorcycle. Those two always did love a challenge. But there was one day when my dad had his motorcycle out in our driveway. I was curious about what it was like to sit on a motorcycle, so I decided to carefully make my way onto the bike, and I was able to safely sit on the bike and put on my dad’s helmet. There is indeed a photo of me sitting on my dad’s bike, and it is one that I don’t see often but I remember sitting on that bike and putting on that helmet, thinking that I was the coolest kid on my block because my dad had a motorcycle.

These are only a few childhood memories that I have and that I felt like sharing. There are so many childhood memories that I want to relive but since time does not work like that, I will relive them in my mind.