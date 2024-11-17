How Having Gratitude Can Lead to a Positive Lifestyle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Thanksgiving approaches I thought it only appropriate to discuss how gratitude can positively impact our lives! As college students, it’s so easy to dwell on difficult tasks we face during the school year. We often spend time wishing the weekends were longer, we may feel unmotivated to attend class, and as the first semester is coming to a close, it is so easy to wish our future assignments would vanish into space. Along with school, many of us are forced to face tough situations that sometimes negatively affect our lives. Whether it is an issue revolving around family, friends, or health, life is tough.

It wasn’t until I implemented gratitude practices in my everyday routine that I stopped dreading the aspects of my life that I could not change. I realized that I do not have control over the obstacles life throws at us, but I do have control over my mindset and how I can choose to handle situations.

Gratitude is a great method that combats stress and it can also improve one’s mental health in various ways:

Improves Sleeping Habits

As college students, it can be hard for us to rewind. We often lie away asking ourselves questions like “Did I remember to complete my Geography homework?” Or “Did I study hard enough for my exam tomorrow?” It is easy for our self-talk to have negative undertones, but gratitude can be a great way to channel positive thoughts before bedtime. If we take time out of our night to write down ten things we are grateful for, it can create a stress-free night for sleeping. When I sit down to do this, I try to write down the small things I can be thankful for that are often overlooked. Maybe it’s the nice weather that allowed me to step outside without a coat. Or, maybe it is the small compliment someone gave me that boosted my confidence that day. It can even be a great meal I enjoyed that was a nice change from The Bison. If we draw our attention to these small elements of life, we will slowly realize how much we truly have to be grateful for.

Enhance Self-Confidence

We live in a self-critical society surrounded by negativity. We face judgment, competition, and high standards that may alter our relationships with our bodies and selves. Gratitude can work against this by preventing us from comparing ourselves to others. Instead of yearning for a different body type, hair color, or facial features, we can practice being thankful for the characteristics we are proud of. This is a great way to manifest positive energy and to better our outlook on our lives.

Physical Health

Gratitude leads to the same benefits we can gain through physical health. By practicing gratitude, we can release dopamine and serotonin just like exercising allows us to do. Whether it is writing down 10 things we are grateful for each day, or keeping a list in our heads, we are simultaneously producing hormones that contribute to our overall happiness.

After trying these tactics myself, my mental health has been positively altered. Whenever I am tempted to complain about my stress, I simply remind myself of all the wonderful things in my life that I can be thankful for. As we continue throughout the school year, I encourage you to implement gratitude into your everyday routines as well – through self-talk, journaling, or meditation.

