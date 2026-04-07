Eli Rallo’s Lists: Turning Everyday Moments Into Something Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the endless scrolling of TikTok, when everything starts to blur together, there are only a few creators whose videos I never skip. One of them is the brilliant Eli Rallo. Whether she is sharing a list for the start of a new month, rules for navigating specific seasons of life, or reminders to make the day-to-day a bit more intentional, Rallo somehow always makes the ‘ordinary’ feel intentional, reminding us to actually live our lives instead of letting them pass by.

A fellow Jersey girl, Rallo has become known online as the internet’s “big sister” as she offers advice on everything from relationships to resetting for a new month to a variety of pop-culture news or special occasions.

What makes Rallo’s advice stand out is how she packages it. Instead of long explanations, she often shares lists; these lists are simple, digestible reminders that make self-reflection feel approachable rather than overwhelming.

In honor of it being March, one example of her list-style videos is “Rules For March,” uploaded March 1, 2025 (but still holds true for March 2026!), which perfectly captures her approach to romanticizing everyday life.

“Rules for March”:

It’s a who cares spring, so drop into it Spring cleaning means mental and physical health Go have a photo shoot… for content LUCKY ENERGY ONLY Update your goals lists & never have I ever list Buy yourself a gift. Now. Cook something from scratch 1x a week On Wednesdays, we try new forms of self expression and movement Plan a picnic Make it a goal to make one new friend Rom com night Eat a burger “The summer pregame rule”

With commentary from the corner of the videos, a common theme of the “Rules of March” list is that life becomes more meaningful when you intentionally notice and celebrate small, everyday moments rather than constantly chasing bigger achievements or putting pressure on the future. What stands out about this list is how it blends fun, silly moments (like eating a burger or watching a romcom) with genuine self-growth (such as updating your goals or making a new friend). Rallo preaches a mindset where both joy and growth can exist at the same time. On top of this, there are little things that we can do to aim towards improving ourselves that improves the quality of our lives, small habits make bigger goals feel more achievable.

In a world where advice online can often feel overwhelming or unrealistic, Rallo’s lists remind us that growth doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, change can be as simple as a few thoughtful reminders such as showing up for your friends, making your routines more fulfilling, and always a confidence and trust in yourself that you are figuring things out along the way and uncertainty is a privilege to navigate as college women. Maybe that’s why her lists resonate so much; they don’t ask us to completely change our lives, they just ask us to pay attention to them. And sometimes, that’s enough to make everything feel a little more meaningful.