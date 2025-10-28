Why Everyone Should Get Therapy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is confusing. Everyone is experiencing their own challenges, and most people hide their struggles. It is all our first times living, and because of this, mistakes are bound to happen. We will have regrets because life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows.

And let’s be honest: no one really knows what they’re doing. However, it is our approach to the past that defines us. Our commitment to growth and addressing our faults reveals who we really are.

Something I’ve learned is that grasping a deeper understanding of yourself makes life easier to navigate. Learning not just from our mistakes, but also why we made them, is important for development.

Honestly, I will never relate to someone who does not want to learn more about who they are. I want to be able to pinpoint feelings, reflect on them, and identify exactly where that reaction stems from. Why? Because this ability ultimately leads to change. If I recognize an unhealthy pattern in myself, solving the root of it allows me to break that pattern. I know, it’s easier said than done, and self-reflection can be hard.

But what can help? Therapy!

Sure, you can always confide in friends or family, but therapy is different. It is a licensed mental health professional who is trained to aid individuals through their issues. They understand the human brain on a different level and use that knowledge to provide personalized solutions.

According to the JED Foundation, you do not need to have a mental health condition to attend therapy. Therapy is used for many things. For example, it enhances interpersonal skills — a concept many have room to improve on. Any opportunity to improve these skills helps. And, if we had a guide, we would all express ourselves more easily and be better communicators.

Working with others is inevitable in any career. That said, knowing communication tactics is a key to success and will make one stand out from others. Having intelligence is great, but having intelligence and interpersonal skills will benefit an individual even further.

The JED foundation also lists “to work out conflicts” as a common reason for therapy. Conflict is human, yet how we choose to work through it determines the state of our relationships. Many of us deal with conflict as our environments taught us to. While this is all we know, it does not mean it is the correct way. Therapy helps us learn better ways to set boundaries in order to prevent future disputes. A therapist is an amazing source to aid individuals in handling issues healthily.

Another reason to get counseling is to simply have a safe, unbiased person to talk to, one who is not a part of our personal lives and views the situation from afar. We tend to get caught up in our own perspectives and can become blinded by our emotions and feelings, which blocks our sense of right and wrong. Sometimes, if we restate our problems to a neutral source, they allow us to notice things we otherwise wouldn’t.

If you are in the wrong, a therapist will tell you. But the beauty is, they don’t just tell, they help work on the reason behind our choices.

Overall, being human is messy, complex, and difficult to grapple with. Managing our futures, emotions, and responsibilities simultaneously — especially in college — can be draining. Therapy brings peace and organization. It helps us manage the present, process the past, and prepare for the future. And, it is a concept that everyone could benefit from.

My honest opinion: if we all got therapy, we would understand ourselves and others more. We would be more empathetic, forgiving, and confident.

And honestly, who wouldn’t want that?

