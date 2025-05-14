The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Spring has sprung in Boston! Now that we’re finally past the point of April showers, it’s time for the May flowers to brighten your day. Boston’s extensive greenery and its colorful plethora of spring blossoms invite residents and visitors to stop and smell the roses, literally.

This time of year is a reprieve from the preceding long, harsh winter months. Especially for us students, hiding from the cold all the time can make someone stir-crazy. If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate spring, you’ve come to the right place!

Here are my top four favorite places to see spring flowers in Boston!

Charles River Esplanade The Esplanade is a familiar place for many Boston residents, especially Boston University students. This three-mile park runs parallel to the Charles River and is a popular running, walking, and cycling path. During the springtime, the Esplanade is one of the largest stretches of greenery in the city. If you like cherry blossoms, this is the place to visit! The trees line the Esplanade, right next to the path. Pro tip: take a break from whatever activity you’re engaged in on the pathway and sit on one of the benches right next to the trees! Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash Boston Public Garden Most, if not all, Bostonians are well acquainted with the Boston Public Garden, adjacent to Boston Common downtown. Established in 1837, the Boston Public Garden was the first of its kind in America. In the park, you’ll find the Swan Boats floating on small bodies of water, neatly groomed pathways, and the Lagoon. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department maintains the Victorian park traditions to the best of its abilities, according to the City of Boston. The department also cultivates over 80 species of plants in their greenhouse, intended for transplant into the garden. This spring, visit the seasonal installation of plant and flowerbeds in the garden! Marlborough Street If you live in BU’s East Campus or happen to be in Back Bay, check out Marlborough Street. This iconic street is lined with brownstones, blossoming trees, and well-kept gardens. During the spring, the flower beds in the area are practically exploding with tulips, and magnolia trees are speckled throughout the neighborhood. Between the iconic architecture and immaculate gardening, this quaint neighborhood is a must-visit during Boston spring. Plus, Marlborough Street is just a few blocks away from Newbury Street, so you can walk through on your way to go shopping! Pixaby/Pexels Beacon Hill Beacon Hill is one of Boston’s most well-known and picturesque neighborhoods, and it’s exceptionally beautiful during the spring months. Once a year, the private homes in the Beacon Hill neighborhood even open for a tour of the houses’ gardens. This year, the “Hidden Gardens tour” is set to take place on Wednesday, May 15. There will also be a soiree the day prior to the garden tour! Stop in to enjoy all the hard work of the Beacon Hill Garden Club’s members and check out their impressive urban gardening! This group loves their neighborhood and their flowers!

Go enjoy Boston’s blossoms before they’re gone!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!