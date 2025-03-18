Top Tips For Staying Motivated In The Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Winter is lingering here in Boston, and with the constant snow, chilly winds, and early sunsets, staying motivated in school can feel like a challenge. After experiencing my first Boston winter, I went into this semester better prepared to maintain my motivation—and now I’m sharing my top tips to help you do the same.

Make Time to Exercise This is one of the best ways to stay motivated. Moving your body—even for just 15 or 20 minutes—can leave you feeling refreshed and clear-headed. It’s easy to fall into a winter slump and stay indoors, but don’t be afraid to bundle up for a quick walk or workout at the gym. Signing up for workout classes is another great way to build a routine and hold yourself accountable. Flilp Bunkens/Unsplash Switch up your study spots Staying in your room to study can be tempting, but a change of scenery can work wonders for your productivity! Instead of working at your desk or on your bed, try out different study spots on campus—or better yet, head to a cozy café and treat yourself while you work. Separating your study space from the places where you sleep and relax can help boost focus and efficiency. Establish a routine Establishing a routine can help you feel more organized and less overwhelmed. Structure in your day—whether it’s waking up earlier for breakfast or setting specific study hours—creates healthy habits that improve productivity. Small adjustments can make a big difference in staying on top of your workload. Photo by Nick Morrison from Unsplash Set aside time for yourself daily It is crucial to take time for yourself each day, despite seeming impossible. Whether it’s taking a short walk, listening to a podcast, or unwinding with your favorite show at night, setting aside moments for self-care can help you approach schoolwork with a better mindset. Balance is key!

While everyone stays motivated in different ways, these are just a few of my go-to strategies—especially during the cold winter months.

What are your favorite ways to stay motivated in the winter?

