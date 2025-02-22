The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Like most people, my New Year’s resolutions are usually a carefully crafted list of things I will only do twice and slowly forget as the weeks drag by.

However, this year, I was able to start a hobby I’ve been trying to do for years: journaling. Journaling can seem daunting at first. Many people struggle with picking up this hobby—whether it’s due to a lack of creativity or being unable to express yourself on paper.

But, the great thing about journaling is that there are no rules. Journaling is whatever you make it! So, lose your expectations of what it “should” be and gain some inspiration below!

Here are five tips on how to get into (and stay into) journaling this year.

Decorate The Cover Decorating your journal makes it more personal and there are so many ways to do it! You can use stickers, print out images, and use tape to laminate them to the cover! Or, if you’re an artist, feel free to let your creativity run wild. Vladimir Proskurovskiy Find What Type of Journaling Works For You Many people view journaling as writing your deepest darkest fears on paper, but there are so many other ways to journal! Similar to scrapbooking, junk journaling involves collecting scraps from your day, stickers, postcards, takeout menus, etc, and pasting them into your journal. Bullet journaling, my personal favorite, is organized in a list format. From your favorite songs of the month to what’s on your grocery list for the week, bullet journaling is a great option for all the perfectionists out there. And there are so many more. Go Onto Pinterest Although Pinterest is great for planning future weddings and style inspo, it’s also a great way to get inspiration for your journaling! Looking up page spreads can help you find what style of journaling is the most fulfilling for you. Also, you can find spreads you’d like to replicate in your own journal! Set Aside Some Time Whether it’s as soon as you wake up or right before bed, setting aside 10 minutes every day might be all the time you need to fuel this healthy habit! For creative journaling—like junk journaling—you can decide one day a week when you collect all the supplies you’ve gathered over the week and put them on the page. You’ll find that over time, journaling can become something you look forward to! Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash Let Yourself Make Mistakes One of the biggest things I struggled with when I first started journaling was taking myself out of the equation. I always wrote as if someone else would look through it and judge me. But who cares if your writing is sloppy or your stickers are off-center? Let journaling become a place of peace, not a source of stress. Don’t worry about perfection. Your journal exists purely for your self-expression, so take advantage of that!

Journaling is a great way to reduce anxiety and stress while also fueling your creativity and self-expression. I hope these tips help you set aside any preconceived notions and begin this therapeutic hobby!

Happy journaling!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!