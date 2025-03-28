The Rise Of Conservatism In Fashion In 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Throughout history, fashion has varied in its expression. Whether through color, texture, pattern, or style, fashion is influenced by the socio-economic situation of its time, ranging from a more expressive and free to a rigid, more conservative look.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, the change between conservative and expressive fashion could be seen in the length and height of necklines. Moving down to the bust region without covering the shoulders was seen as more “risque” and modern, while necklines reaching up to the neck and covering both the collarbone and shoulders were indicative of a more traditional and conformist style, accompanied by more neutral colors.

Later, in the 20th century, fashion trend cycles took a strong shift—the 1920s were seen as a time of progress where hemlines became shorter, and the 1930s-40s saw the introduction of pants in women’s wear becoming more mainstream. However, the 1950s were known for their longer hemlines, as the traditional idea of a “housewife” rose into popularity once again.

Now, in the latter half of 2024 and 2025, there have been a series of trends that have indicated a new rise in conservative style. These can be classified as the “tradwife” or “clean girl” which motion for a style that encompasses uniformity in look rather than personal expression like tattoos, piercings, etc. Of course, this is a general assumption of how these trends have moved, as there are subcultures that embrace certain aspects of these trends.

Many people on TikTok have noticed how brands like Pretty Little Thing have gone through a rebrand, replacing their “club clothing” with a more neutral and monochromatic style of dress that claims to be leaning towards an “old money aesthetic.”

While there isn’t anything inherently wrong with liking a specific style, the correlation lies more in how brands and online spaces seem to promote a more conserved lifestyle since Donald Trump was elected into office. Since his inauguration, executive orders that harm those in the United States who are most vulnerable, while catering to the predominantly white alt-right Republican sphere, have created a shift in American culture. Specifically, conservatism is seeping into fashion and social media due to major tech and corporate billionaires aligning with Trump’s ideals.

Self-expression and individualism are what make us unique. They allow for hope and resistance against those who try to stifle it. It is important to maintain our identities by uplifting the personal styles and components that make us who we are.

Let’s bring brightness and color to a world currently filled with darkness.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!