This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s commonly said that what we put out into the universe will come back to us. While this applies in many ways, I’m beginning to learn that it also relates to how we talk to ourselves and how our outlook manifests in our attitude. More specifically, I’ve come to understand that the more positive we are out loud, the happier we become even just in our own heads.

In times of stress, it can be easy to let negative thoughts turn into negative actions. If we repeatedly tell ourselves, “I’m so tired” and “I’m so upset,” we will become exactly that: tired and upset. A study on self-talk and its effects on our bodies and minds even says, “The brain can interpret negative self-talk as a threat, activating a stress response and releasing cortisol.” Scientifically, being negative makes us sadder.

Recently I noticed that I was speaking to myself more negatively than usual. Between studying for exams, missing home, and battling flu season, I kept catching myself saying things like “I can’t wait for this day to be over” and “I’m exhausted.” Whether those words held truth or were just empty phrases, I realized that saying them out loud made me feel the negative emotions I was describing.

I knew I had to reshape my thoughts because my negativity was affecting me so much. So, I gave myself a challenge: For an entire week, every time I felt upset, I would tell myself, “I’m having a really great week.” If I could speak positive thoughts into reality instead of negative ones, maybe I could turn my mood around.

After all, the same self-talk study stated that “positive self-talk engages the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that supports emotion regulation.”

Emotional regulation turned out to be exactly what I needed. For seven days, I let every negative thought and spark of sadness pass me by. Instead of harping on how tired, hungry, or frustrated I was, I kept reminding myself how great a week I was having. I said and thought that phrase in every and any situation.

When I spilled my coffee, it was OK because of my great week. When I didn’t do as well on an assignment as I wanted, it was OK because I was having such a great week. When I felt myself missing my parents’ cooking and my cozy town, it didn’t matter because I was having such a great week.

I got my roommate and friends involved; I wrote about my great week in my journal, and I even caught myself telling it to everyone I interacted with, like the Starbucks barista and my yoga instructor.

While they may have thought I was crazy, I felt more sane than ever. The more I pretended to have a fantastic week, the more I started to believe I actually did.

When the week was over, I reflected on everything that had happened. The most shocking part of this whole experiment was what I realized after that week of well wishes: I couldn’t remember any of the bad things that had happened. I don’t remember how many times I tripped in the dining hall. I didn’t feel emotionally bogged down by one bad workout, and I didn’t feel as sad about eating dinner alone once or twice.

As insane and delusional as I might’ve seemed, my week of positive manifestation totally turned my week around. Speaking so kindly and being so open-minded to the possibilities of a new day rather than dreading whatever was to come allowed me to truly experience every day without predetermined negativity. My attitude translated into all of my actions, and I really did have a great week.

This experiment taught me so much about myself and about how our brains really function. I had always heard people say that how you talk to yourself determines how you think, but I didn’t realize how much weight that concept truly carried. By fully immersing myself in the belief that everything would work out for me, I became a more positive and happier person because I didn’t let negative thoughts and emotions consume me.

Life constantly tries to convince us that everything is hard, every day is mundane, and sometimes this is all there is. We can purposefully work to reject those thoughts and decide our own outlook.

What we tell ourselves becomes our reality; what we hear is what we know.

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