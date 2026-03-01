The Ad That Didn’t Try Too Hard 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite part of the Super Bowl has always been the commercials. This year, many of them were exciting and high-budget. However, I noticed a common pattern: AI, cars, snacks, soda, and GLP-1 medications dominated the screen. While several commercials were entertaining, they started to blend together.

Despite mixed reactions, I believe Coinbase delivered one of the most strategically effective Super Bowl commercials this year. This Super Bowl commercial stood out from the rest. It was interactive, easy to understand, used bright colors, and felt like a break from traditional ads.

Coinbase was unique, which is crucial for a Super Bowl ad to be effective. While many commercials are sentimental, educational, and persuasive, Coinbase chose to be catchy and interactive. Audiences will remember the commercial as a karaoke video with a strong message, rather than a commercial with multiple attributes conveying that message.

The most notable difference between the Coinbase ad and the rest of the commercials is the karaoke-style video they used. Many Americans love karaoke, and it allows everyone to interact with the commercial by displaying lyrics on the screen. It gets the audience singing along and tuning in to the commercial. And the song choice was perfect because it’s loved by many generations and is such a classic. Choosing the song “Everybody” by the Backstreet Boys appeals to the wide range of people who watch the Super Bowl, and you can’t go wrong with playing a ’90s hit song. Gen Z loves throwbacks, and so do millennials.

Further, Coinbase used “Coinbase is for everybody” as their message, which was smart because it’s easy to understand yet effective. It’s favorable how they highlighted the message and further imprinted it into people’s minds by using the song “Everybody.” The message pops up in people’s minds when they have the song stuck in their heads.

The message also sparks curiosity among viewers, especially among people who don’t know what Coinbase is. In this sense, they might do further research since they feel invited into the company. The karaoke-style video almost feels like a fun break from the traditional ads, where viewers can just vibe and sing while simultaneously being an ad.

The use of bright, high-contrast colors and the satisfying letters saying “yeah” feels visually interesting and memorable. Many commercials showed multiple scenes, but Coinbase reinforced one message with a few bright, appealing colors that really make a mark in viewers’ minds.

Overall, the Coinbase ad is minimalist, which contributed to the company’s success in getting one strong message across: “Coinbase is for everybody.”

A memorable commercial is effective, and Coinbase was memorable for being non-traditional and exciting.

