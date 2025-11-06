Step By Step: Reconnecting With Dance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whoever you are, I’m willing to bet you’ve had some experience with dance.

Maybe your mom signed you up for a class when you were little, or you’ve jammed out with friends at that middle school sleepover. Maybe it was senior prom or dancing at frat parties. I’ve always felt that dance is an art form that can bring people together. And for me, dance has always been a part of my life.

I started taking ballet and jazz at three years old, eventually pursuing musical theater as I grew older. For years, dancing was deeply woven into my life. However, the thread of dance was never just about joy or expression; it was about competition.

Teachers would call out mistakes in front of the entire class. Dancers were constantly compared to one another, and comments about appearance were routine. No one ever felt good enough. When I stepped away from dance, I was not planning on returning.

That all changed the week of freshman orientation.

At Boston University, I discovered that FitRec, the university’s fitness and recreation center, was offering free, non-credit dance classes. I knew that I needed to get active again, and so, I impulsively signed up for “Cardio Jazz Funk.”

I was terrified the first day of class, yet I quickly learned that there was nothing to fear.

The instructor set the tone from day one: we were here for ourselves. No comparisons, no pressure, no judgment. Our goal for this class was to improve for us, no one else.

Now, I go to class every Monday and Wednesday with my friend, and it is consistently the best part of my day. We dance to Beyonce and Rihanna, laughing and struggling to breathe through routines. I am rebuilding my stamina and technique, and not for a role or competition, but because it feels good.

I now plan to take two dance classes in the spring semester. So if you’re even thinking about trying one, regardless of your experience, I strongly encourage it. It’s a chance to destress and have fun in a supportive, uplifting space.

You might find, like I did, that dance can be a source of joy. And if you’re curious, come check out our performances on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. at the Student Theater in FitRec.

You might just be inspired to dance next semester!

