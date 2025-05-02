The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last summer, most of my friends packed up and left Boston. I stayed. At first, I was nervous—Boston without its buzzing student population can feel a little too quiet. But as it turns out, summer in the city is something special. After a long, hectic school year and surviving Boston’s infamous eight-month winter (how is it still only 40 degrees?), the summer feels like the biggest breath of fresh air.

If you’re sticking around, you’ll probably fall in love with it too. Sure, hit popular must-see spots like Fenway Park, Quincy Market, and Newbury Street. But here’s a list of everyday summer moments that made my season. They’re low-key, often low-cost, and perfect for soaking up the sun, whether you’re flying solo or hanging out with friends.

Picnic in the Public Garden Pack a blanket and head to the Public Garden. Bonus points if you stop at Trader Joe’s on Boylston for seasonal snacks and drinks. This park is peaceful, central, and perfect for people-watching or reading under a willow tree. Esplanade Adventures Rent a Bluebike and ride along the Charles River Esplanade. Stop at the floating docks to catch some rays, dip your feet in, or relax with a book. Bring a speaker and some friends for an easy, wholesome afternoon. Running (or Roaming) Through the City Whether you’re training or just trying to clear your head, the paths by the Charles are some of the best in Boston. I started running again for the first time since high school, and it turns out that the views and breeze really help. Not a runner? Go for a walk or just sit and watch the rowers glide by. In the evening, catch the sunset from the Longfellow Bridge—it’s one of the best skyline views in the city. Or stroll through Beacon Hill, where everything feels cinematic. If you’re feeling ambitious, try my favorite route: Kenmore Square to Modern Pastry in the North End. It’s a five-mile loop, but the cannoli is so worth it. Photo by Emma Simpson from Unsplash Kendall Square Cambridge’s Kendall Square is super underrated. Keep an eye out for events in the area. My favorites? Lemon ricotta pancakes at Café Luna, wandering through MIT’s campus, and rooftop pickleball on top of a tucked-away parking garage. Farmer’s Markets Slow mornings at the Copley Square Farmer’s Market or SoWa Open Market are a must. Think: fresh produce, handmade jewelry, vintage finds, and refreshing drinks perfect for sipping as you explore. Bring a tote and let the day unfold. Kimberly Kao / Spoon Museum Hopping on Rainy Days Yes, the MFA and Isabella Stewart Gardner are classics—but don’t miss out on the Institute of Contemporary Art’s free Thursday nights or the Mapparium at the Mary Baker Eddy Library. All are T-accessible and perfect escapes when the weather turns gray.

Boston in the summer moves at a different pace—fewer crowds, more sunshine, and time to explore corners of the city you might’ve missed during the year. Whether you’re here for work, classes, or just a change of pace, there’s something for you.

Boston’s better in the summertime. Go find out why!

