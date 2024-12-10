Self-Care Has Never Been So Fun

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

At the moment I’m writing this article, Juno is a whole 50 days old. She weighs 18.9 grams, is 7.3 centimeters tall, and has a wingspan of 18.2 centimeters. They grow up so fast! Full disclosure, Juno is a virtual bird, or “birb” that is, on my favorite app ever called Finch.

On Finch, completing daily adventures helps you build a streak. The longer the streak, the older the bird. The older the bird, the more personality!

Currently in her teen years, Juno is incredibly curious, secure, confident, and compassionate. Your bird develops these traits through discoveries they make on their adventures. What they discover on the adventure depends on the location and where your bird is, developmentally.

The user has some choice as to how their bird interprets its discoveries, so no two birds are the same! “Rainbow stones” (the in-game currency) purchase plane tickets, clothing items, home decor, and cosmetics—more ways to make your bird unique! And don’t even get me started on the “micro pet” companions!

To go on these adventures, your bird needs energy, which is gained by completing your daily goals. The user is in full control of what daily goals the bird completes. Some of my daily goals for Juno include brushing my teeth twice a day, drinking enough water, taking time for gratitude, and doing anti-anxiety breathing exercises. While these may sound like silly and obvious goals, they aren’t always for me.

As someone with depression, anxiety, and OCD, I go through cycles where, for periods at a time, my thought patterns reinforce self-destructive habits. Admittedly, one of my worst episodes was recently and resulted in physical health problems. I knew something had to change.

TikTok ads are usually an annoyance in my doom scrolls, but I found Finch’s endearing. I was desperate for a low-stakes solution to breaking out of my cycle and downloaded the app. My addictive personality couldn’t help but love the concept of being rewarded for something as simple as starting a load of laundry, and frankly, my wardrobe was empty, and the basket was full.

In the beginning, I only added goals like “Literally survive the day” and “Get out of bed,” because that’s all I felt capable of. I would lay in bed scrolling through the different “journeys” of Finch and the rewards they promised, desperate to give Miss Juno a bigger wardrobe and a flashier home. These journeys target specific concerns you have for yourself and your health, be it creating a work-life balance, connecting with others around you, or getting better sleep. I saw a lot of my concerns on that list but started with a task I titled: “Manage anxiety.”

I earned 600 rainbow gems for completing 18 goals over the course of two weeks! Some days it was a “Rant Zone” I completed, where I had a free space to vent about my biggest stressors. Other times I practiced the 3-3-3 rule: a great anxiety management tool.

Regardless of what mindfulness technique I checked off my daily goal list, I knew it contributed to my mental clarity. Over the last 50 days, I have become more forgiving of myself and more adventurous in my goals. I also find my commitment to completing all my daily self-care tasks increasing—something I couldn’t dream of three months ago.

I will proudly say that Juno and my expensive in-game taste have pulled me out of my latest depressive episode! With her help, I’ve grown to recognize my own strengths, and have empowered myself to improve aspects of myself I’ve long been wanting to. While there may be no differences on the outside, my mind is a happier, healthier place.

If you’re wondering where Juno’s name came from, I’m a big Sabrina Carpenter fan!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!