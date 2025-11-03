On The Run At BU: 3 Routes To Make You Fall In Love With Running

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, I am preparing to run my first-ever marathon tomorrow. I can barely think about anything else at the moment, so I figured I would share my favorite spots to run from campus.

. The Charles River Esplanade

I could honestly write this whole thing about my love for the Esplanade. It’s arguably my favorite spot in all of Boston, and I have run hundreds of miles along it in this training block alone (including the entirety of my 18 and 20-milers). The easiest access point from campus is at the BU beach, but there is another access point just across from the Towers dorm. If you live at 610 Beacon Street or Danielson Hall, a pedestrian ramp off the Harvard Bridge is less than a two-minute run from your dorm. The Esplanade goes on for miles and miles on both the Boston and Cambridge sides. Runners can cross from one side to the other at multiple points (pedestrian bridges near Harvard, the Harvard or Longfellow bridges, or at the science museum), which makes it super easy to create loops of varying distances. It is also flat the entire way. My favorite part, though, is that it offers skyline views around 90% of the time. My camera roll is filled with Esplanade photos because I never get tired of how pretty it is. I would highly recommend running here at sunrise!

. The Emerald Necklace

I actually cannot believe I didn’t know this existed as a running option until this semester (shoutout to my roommate). The Emerald Necklace begins just across the street from the Fenway campus, between Fenway campus and Beacon Street. It’s a bike path that winds past multiple ponds and lots of trees, and it is absolutely beautiful with the fall foliage. After about two and a quarter miles of flat bike path, a quick incline takes you straight to Jamaica Pond. The path around the pond is a little under a mile and a half, but it’s pretty, and one could easily make the run longer by doing multiple loops. There are a few street crossings on the way to Jamaica Pond, but overall, it is a path only for runners, pedestrians, and bikers. todd kent/Unsplash

. Commonwealth Ave. to BC reservoir