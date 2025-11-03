On The Run At BU: 3 Routes To Make You Fall In Love With Running

As I write this, I am preparing to run my first-ever marathon tomorrow. I can barely think about anything else at the moment, so I figured I would share my favorite spots to run from campus.
- . The Charles River Esplanade
-
I could honestly write this whole thing about my love for the Esplanade. It’s arguably my favorite spot in all of Boston, and I have run hundreds of miles along it in this training block alone (including the entirety of my 18 and 20-milers).
The easiest access point from campus is at the BU beach, but there is another access point just across from the Towers dorm. If you live at 610 Beacon Street or Danielson Hall, a pedestrian ramp off the Harvard Bridge is less than a two-minute run from your dorm.
The Esplanade goes on for miles and miles on both the Boston and Cambridge sides. Runners can cross from one side to the other at multiple points (pedestrian bridges near Harvard, the Harvard or Longfellow bridges, or at the science museum), which makes it super easy to create loops of varying distances. It is also flat the entire way.
My favorite part, though, is that it offers skyline views around 90% of the time. My camera roll is filled with Esplanade photos because I never get tired of how pretty it is. I would highly recommend running here at sunrise!
- . The Emerald Necklace
-
I actually cannot believe I didn’t know this existed as a running option until this semester (shoutout to my roommate). The Emerald Necklace begins just across the street from the Fenway campus, between Fenway campus and Beacon Street. It’s a bike path that winds past multiple ponds and lots of trees, and it is absolutely beautiful with the fall foliage.
After about two and a quarter miles of flat bike path, a quick incline takes you straight to Jamaica Pond. The path around the pond is a little under a mile and a half, but it’s pretty, and one could easily make the run longer by doing multiple loops. There are a few street crossings on the way to Jamaica Pond, but overall, it is a path only for runners, pedestrians, and bikers.
- . Commonwealth Ave. to BC reservoir
-
This is one of my go-to routes for a longer run, and a great way to get a change of scenery. All you have to do is follow the green line up Commonwealth Avenue until you reach Boston College. There, you should see the BC reservoir and the approximately 1.5-mile path that circles it.
This route is great for a challenge, as the first portion is almost entirely uphill. However, you are rewarded on the way back! Running to the reservoir from BU, looping the reservoir, and returning is generally at least seven miles. It’s easy to make the route longer, too, either by doing multiple loops or continuing further up Commonwealth Avenue. Having three distinct sections of the run is a nice way to break it up into manageable pieces and keep yourself entertained!
Personally, I don’t love doing fewer than seven miles on this route because you miss out on the flat and scenic reservoir loop, and just have to deal with a lot of street crossings. I would also stay away from this loop in the middle of the day or during prime commuting hours because there are so many cars and people, which can lead to a lot of stop-and-go or weaving — not my favorite! Early morning (or maybe late evening) is the way to go.
I hope this inspired you to get out and run this fall!
I have had so much fun preparing for this marathon, and I am genuinely so thankful to these three routes for getting me to the start line tomorrow!
