Motivational Quotes To Keep You Going This Semester

The beginning of a new college semester is undoubtedly hectic. It’s filled to the brim with new people, experiences, and routines. It can take weeks to learn how to navigate through the course of your day and settle into building routines.

Students can get so swept up in these new, exciting experiences that the weeks, without notice, quickly melt away! And before they know it, students are packing for their next break.

But as students make their way back to campus, a lot of them tend to feel a sense of dullness in their day to day lives. Experiences tend to repeat themselves, exams pile up, and life can certainly seem a little boring at times.

Nonetheless, when life gets repetitive, you must always remember the goals you are working towards! Whether it’s a secured internship or a summer filled with relaxation; a new change awaits you at the end of each semester.

And you only have seven weeks to go! So, to help make the next few weeks feel somewhat easier for you, here are some quotes to make sure you can enjoy the remainder of your semester and keep achieving great things:

“Everything is temporary” Though it appears simple, this quote has become a mantra for me. Every single thing in life will pass, the good and even the bad. Knowing that everything is temporary can help you enjoy the little moments in your daily routines. In your next walk to class, really take in the scenery. Even though you most likely see the same views every day, there will come a day that you won’t anymore. Being conscious of the future can help you enjoy the present. Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels “It’s a slow process, but quitting won’t speed it up” As young students, we have the tendency to expect instant gratification from things, whether it’s understanding new concepts in class or becoming an expert at a new hobby. But these expectations are far from the truth. In reality, the goals you set for yourself will take time to accomplish. In fact, this is the reason we attend college in the first place—to spend time learning new skills and ideas. So, when tedious and boring days make you want to give up, re-evaluate your options! You can continue down the long path to success. Giving up won’t get you anywhere, but perseverance will. Juan Camilo Navia via Unsplash “Small wins are still victories” Finally, as both students and young women, we tend to focus exclusively on the big, flashy accomplishments in life. We like to display unique, grand accomplishments that allow us to stand out from the crowd. While achieving large-scale goals is definitely important, they should not be the sole components of your pride. Every single day, you accomplish so many small goals. For instance, you studied for your exam, or you went to the gym, it can be as simple as you eating a full meal today. These small details are the fuel that powers our continued success. Remember to celebrate them along the way. Keeping yourself motivated will allow the rest of your semester to fly by!

Enjoy what time you have left on campus before the summer comes by staying motivated.

