Living Solo: A Girl’s Guide To Thriving In Your First Apartment

It’s hard to believe I’m already a month into my third year of college. It feels like just yesterday that I was hauling all of my belongings up to the 17th floor of my freshman-year dorm, anxious about sharing a room and eating in a dining hall. Move-in was a little different this year as I embarked on a new living situation: an off-campus apartment.

Coming into this school year, I needed to adjust to a new living environment for the third time in three years. This time, it was necessary to learn to budget, cook, pay bills, and do other adult tasks that weren’t required in dorm life. Though it’s only been a month, I feel that I’ve acquired the basic knowledge that comes with independence in an apartment.

Here are my tips and tricks for living on your own for the first time!

Establish boundaries with your roommates I won’t lie, I got pretty lucky with my roommates this year. They both happen to be two of my closest friends at BU, and we all share the same social circle. However, it’s still important to set boundaries with each other to ensure the happiest living experience possible. For example, it’s courteous to tell your roommates whenever you plan on inviting people over. The apartment is a shared space and your cohabitants deserve to know who is spending time there. Other examples of boundaries include a cleaning schedule (i.e. who is responsible for cleaning each room and when), taking turns purchasing necessities such as toilet paper and dishwasher pods, and informing each other which food items they can and can’t share. Establishing these rules will ensure that all individuals are comfortable. After all, if you have roommates, the apartment doesn’t just belong to you. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels Practice mindful grocery shopping For me, the biggest difference between dorm and apartment living is having access to my own kitchen. Although I occasionally cook back home, this is the first time since I’ve been in college that I’ve been responsible for all of my meals. This may seem stressful, but take it as an opportunity to curate healthy, delicious meals for yourself. I’ve dedicated Sunday mornings to grocery shopping. This way, I can mentally prepare meals to cook during the school and work week. Usually, I make my way to Trader Joe’s or Target and collect my goodies for the week. Some of my weekly must-buys include chicken breasts, pasta, and fresh fruits, such as strawberries, bananas, and granny smith apples. I also love being stocked up with oatmeal, eggs, peanut butter, and protein bars for quick meals and easy snacks. As you adjust to living on your own, you identify what meals are attainable to cook on busy nights. The easiest method is, of course, frozen food, and no place is better for that than Trader Joe’s. Some of my favorite frozen meals from TJ’s are their cauliflower gnocchi and mandarin orange chicken. Both of those, among others, are healthy and inexpensive options for yummy meals. Anna Shvets via Pexels Keep your space clean Going from a teeny-tiny dorm to a multi-room apartment provides you with more living space. However, an increase in square footage results in more areas to clean. It’s my advice to consistently vacuum and mop your floors, wipe your kitchen and bathroom counters down, and take out the trash consistently. Not only does this keep the space shiny and comfortable, but it also decreases the risk of critters that may find joy in your overflowing sink of dirty dishes or full bin of trash. Timothy Buck

Above all, apartment living is supposed to be fun. For me, I really feel like I’m becoming more independent. Though it can be stressful to live on your own, nights spent on the couch laughing and watching Love Island with my roommates make it well worth it.

I hope some of my tips can help you reach your full apartment-life potential!

