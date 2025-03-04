The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As a second-year college student, I know how important it is to take care of yourself, especially now that you are living independently from your family. Here are some of the tips that I have learned and those that have stuck with me the past two years of my college life.

Eat Mindfully As freshmen, most of us have a standard dining hall plan. So, let’s use it! Make sure to eat at least three times per day, whether that’s in your dining hall, or going out with friends. Personally, my walk to the dining hall from my dorm is about 10 minutes away, which sometimes makes me want to skip out on a meal. However, when I have the time, I always go with my roommate. Even if you find yourself too busy to eat, stop at the dining hall and grab a quick snack in between classes, or homework, or whatever else is on your plate. Photo by Zen Chung from Pexels Prioritize studying Because college classes only last a few months, numerous topics are getting covered in a week. If you don’t want to cram everything at the last minute, make sure to study a little bit each day! And schedule your studying ahead of time so that you don’t have to scramble last-minute. Colleges usually provide great resources for studying, whether that be tutors, writing centers, etc. And there are lots of study spots where you can go, whether those be on or off-campus. Susan Yin/Unsplash Stay organized Making sure you’re on top of your things is one of the most important things to do as a college student. Especially since there is no one there to tell you what to do or when to do it. With that being said, a helpful tip is utilizing Apple Calendar or Google Calendar. I like to set up my school schedule in calendar form so I can see what classes I have, what work I have, club meetings to go to, etc. Then, I add other things to my calendar, like studying for tests or hanging out with friends. be kind to yourself Last but not least, I know college can be stressful and overwhelming at times. Make sure to take some breaks in between all the work you have going on! Even if work to you means hanging out with your friends, find some time to yourself, too. To unwind, I like to watch shows, go out to dinner, and explore my college town. If you want to get more involved, you can also try putting yourself out there by going to events and meeting new people. Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash

All in all, these tips should help you gain a sense of what college is like.

Hopefully, by the end of reading this, you feel more confident about going to college!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!