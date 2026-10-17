I’ve Been Living For Friday Mornings This Semester… Here’s Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m sure most people can relate to, the busy fall season has kicked in at full force. Between classes, work, club meetings, and needing sleep, finding time to get the whole friend group together has been more difficult than expected (especially when everyone’s schedules are completely different). But for my friends and me, that’s where Friday mornings come in.

I start Friday the way I start all of my best mornings: with a run. Usually this ends up being some interval or threshold workout to prepare me for my half marathon in November. I start this run around 6 a.m. because I have places to be, and by 7:30 a.m., I already feel incredibly productive and probably have a “runner’s high.”

Next, it’s time for the star of the show: Between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., my three best friends and I all arrive at Life Alive Cafe ready to grub and debrief. On Fridays, caffeinated beverages are free with any purchase for students, all you have to do is show your student I.D. It’s also important to note that this includes all caffeinated beverages and not just plain drip coffee. Being a creature of habit, I get the all-day breakfast burrito and the banana oat cold brew (for free!) every time. I’m never disappointed.

Then we gather around a circular table (it’s actually the same table every week — again, creatures of habit) and immediately catch up on everything and anything we may have missed since we last saw each other. Once we are all up to date, we’re happy to beat a few “dead horses” as well.

We draw out our breakfast as long as we can, but eventually, it’s time for everyone to start their day. Naturally, I extend the hangout by escorting my friends to their various next stops before heading home to change and get ready for my own classes. By 9:20 a.m., I’m back at my apartment. I’ve worked out, been fed, caffeinated, and spent quality time with friends. And I’m already looking forward to doing it all again in a week.

So what’s the point of this? Obviously I think this is basically the ideal school/work-day morning routine, but even if it isn’t yours, I still think it’s important to have something to look forward to each week. Making extra effort to see people you care about is important too!

In just six short weeks, my Friday morning routine has become what I plan basically everything else around. Being productive earlier in the week becomes easier when I know that Friday morning breakfast is waiting for me at the end. And even if everyone is completely booked the rest of the week, I know we’ll still catch up on Friday morning.

Whether it’s a run and Life Alive Cafe, or something completely different, I hope you find a fun routine to cap off your school week!

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