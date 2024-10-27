Is Reformer Pilates Worth The Hype?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, reformer Pilates has spread like wildfire across the media. Celebrities swear by it, the “clean girl” aesthetic glorifies it, and TikTok videos of the “Pilates shakes” intrigue many.

I set out to see whether reformer Pilates is truly a miracle workout or just a fun gimmick. Lucky for me, Pilates studios across the Boston area have new member promotional deals that will allow you to test the waters on a budget without committing to a full membership.

Two weeks ago, I signed up for a two-week promotional trial at SLT Pilates Studio. The reformer machines vary from place to place based on length, bar height, and width. At SLT they use “Megaformer Pilates,” which combines cardio and Pilates-inspired flow that relies on isometric movements. I attended a total of 10 classes at SLT, and can genuinely say that I felt myself grow mentally and physically over the two weeks.

I will admit, I wholeheartedly underestimated the intensity of the workout. I found these classes to be especially core-focused, requiring participants to hold variations of planks for what felt like an eternity, among other activities. According to Phitosophy, Pilates focuses on the specific slow-twitch muscle fibers, so it does not take a great deal of exertion to see results.

Admittedly, I left my first week of classes with my muscles quivering, and waking up the next morning too sore to laugh. However, over time, I began to find this feeling addicting.

Personally, the most difficult part of Pilates was maintaining correct form amid difficult exercises. Luckily, every instructor was especially kind in their guidance, doing both hands-on and verbal corrections while encouraging everyone in the room to continue to push through.

After my two-week stint in reformer Pilates, I can say with full certainty that it is worth the hype. Though each class felt easier as I knew how to correctly do the movements, I always left feeling stronger and challenged during class.

I recommend looking into the various promotional trials at local studios if you are a student who wants to try a new workout!

