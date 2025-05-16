Individuality Within Success: Redefining What It Means To Thrive In Your 20s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

In a digital age dominated by filters, influencers, and carefully curated morning routines, it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that success—especially in your 20s—needs to look a certain way.

With the rise of the “it girl” aesthetic, it seems like there’s an unwritten rulebook for how to live your best life: wake up at 6 a.m., do pilates in matching activewear, journal with your matcha latte, slick your hair back into a perfect bun, and finish it all off with a 10-step skincare routine. These trends, though aesthetically pleasing and occasionally helpful, can also leave many of us wondering: am I doing something wrong if this doesn’t work for me?

Don’t get me wrong—I love a hot shower and a good face mask at the end of a long day. There’s comfort in ritual, in small moments of care. But sometimes, after checking all of the boxes of what I thought was supposed to make me feel better or more productive during my day, I was left with the same uncertainty and pressure I began with.

I started questioning myself and not just my routines, but my sense of motivation, my discipline, and my path to success. Why didn’t I feel as refreshed, as centered, as everyone else seemed to?

It wasn’t until I started opening up to friends that I realized I wasn’t alone. Many of us were quietly navigating the same disconnect by doing things that were “supposed” to help, but not achieving the fulfillment these rituals promised. What I learned from my conversations is something I wish more people talked about: that staying motivated, disciplined, and successful looks different for everyone. And that’s not just okay but necessary.

There is no universal formula for success. For some people, it’s an early morning workout and an organized planner. For others, it’s bursts of late-night creativity, messy schedules, and figuring it out as they go. Some people thrive in structure, while others need flexibility to flourish.

The key is not to mold yourself to fit someone else’s routine, but to discover what truly works for you—and that often takes time, experimentation, and self-compassion.

Social media has a way of glamorizing discipline and self-care, but what we often don’t see are the behind-the-scenes struggles, the self-doubt, and the moments when even the most “put-together” people feel lost. We’re all on different timelines, working through our own highs and lows.

Success isn’t a finish line or an aesthetic—it’s a process. It’s deeply personal and it evolves.

So if you’ve ever felt like you’re behind or aren’t doing enough because your version of progress doesn’t match someone else’s highlight reel, take a step back. Remind yourself that success doesn’t come with a blueprint. It’s not about perfection but about authenticity. It’s about showing up for yourself, in your own way and on your own terms.

The real flex in your 20s? Knowing who you are, owning your individuality, and learning how to thrive in your rhythm—not the internet’s.

