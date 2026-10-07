I Started Using A Nodpod And It Changed My Life

My grandfather is known for his good, but often wordy advice. One thing he told each of my cousins before we went to college was: “You will have to decide if you value sleep, a social life, or good grades because you can only get two of the three.” And I think most of us value friends and the goal of maintaining a great GPA over spending time in bed for eight hours every night.
Sleep has always been a struggle. It’s incredibly easy for me to take a nap, but as soon as I have to say goodbye to the day, I can’t do it. I tend to become restless and anxious once my head hits the pillow. I stress about my to-do list, the future as a whole, and embarrassing moments from two years ago. Usually, I take Unisom a few minutes before I want to sleep, but I hate the fact that I have to turn to medicine to do such a basic task.
I told this exact problem to my very distant aunt over the summer. It was more of a rant, and I didn’t expect anything out of it. However, she told me that she’s dealt with the same issue and recently solved it with something called a Nodpod. I kind of laughed at her because there was no way an eye mask could make that much of a difference. But I was very, very wrong.
Nodpods are eye masks designed to apply gentle, firm pressure to the face. While I don’t fully understand the science behind it, I do notice an immediate difference in my overall mood and stress levels. It feels like a hug throughout the night. I wake up feeling refreshed and happy that I was able to fall asleep when I intended to.
My favorite part about my NodPod is that I got to prove my grandfather wrong. I’m able to study all day, hang out with my friends, and come home to get a great night’s rest.
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