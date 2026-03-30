How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How well do you know yourself? This is a question I think about often.

As our generation heavily relies on external stimuli to influence choices and habits, focusing inward is overlooked. We constantly absorb information and experience, but rarely pause to examine how we respond to it.

In one of my classes this week, a student shared his thoughts about a specific question, as it made him reflect on his own life, which he “hasn’t done in a minute.” I tried my best not to chuckle.

I am the type of person to analyze things that, at first glance, seem to have no obvious meaning. Noticing behaviors, emotional responses, and subtle shifts in tone — both in myself and others — can feel overwhelming at times, but it has also made me more aware of the patterns we tend to repeat.

I believe triggers are guides; they allow us to identify how the brain and nervous system respond and react based on past experiences and traumas. Split-second reactions often reflect learned patterns and instincts more than someone’s core personality.

Becoming aware and observant of behavioral patterns can be both painful and rewarding, as it teaches us so much about ourselves and the people around us. The more you understand your patterns, the better you can show up for others, and the less they unknowingly define you. It becomes easier to respond with intention.

Shadow work brings unconscious, underlying patterns to the light. The process is not easy; it requires us to confront the parts of ourselves that we are most uncomfortable and unfamiliar with.

When we suppress emotions or feelings, they don’t just disappear; they pile up over time. Subconsciously, your brain stores them on a back shelf, where they fester until you perceive reality through a smudged lens. What may look like an overreaction in the present is often a response rooted in the past.

Here’s an example: Imagine, as a child, you were repeatedly ignored by your parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, or friends. You were too intimidated to stand up for yourself, so you would retreat. It would be natural to feel as if your words or thoughts didn’t matter… right?

If this judgment — that you aren’t heard — persists into adulthood, the corresponding behavioral pattern follows. Imagine you are arguing with a close friend, and they choose to give you the silent treatment. Your brain recognizes this feeling and responds in parallel to your learned survival pattern. You may raise your voice to ensure they hear you. You may give the silent treatment back, or even leave the room, overwhelmed by the quiet chaos.

That’s why it’s so important to be aware of which aspects of your behavior are not simply a consequence of being stuck in a pattern; it helps to create space between emotion and action.

As I mentioned before, this introspective process demands hard, intentional work. Yet, it enables you to identify and embody your true self. You gain both the curiosity to dive deeper into your passions and the courage to walk away from energy that no longer serves you.

It’s not about changing into someone new; it’s about understanding and becoming more of who you already are.

Is ignorance bliss? Not everyone chooses to look inward — and maybe that’s understandable. It’s easier to live without questioning ourselves. However, our wounds and the resulting patterns they create continue to quietly shape how we show up in our relationships — with others and with ourselves. The more aware you become, the more you can grow in alignment with your intentions.

Maybe the better question is: how willing are you to know yourself?

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