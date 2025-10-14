How To Prioritize Your Mental Health This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we move quickly through the fall semester, studying long hours, preparing projects, and taking midterms, it is especially important to prioritize our physical and mental health. It’s so easy to get lost in the lists of assignments and jam-packed Google Calendars. But there is always time to take care of yourself, and it will make a substantial difference in your productivity and happiness long-term.

I take self-care very seriously, and these are my best strategies for putting myself first and taking care of my health while managing the never-ending chemistry assignments and constant pressures of being a college student. I hope these can help with your self-care as well.

Study With Friends Luckily, I managed to find a great group of friends to study for my chemistry and biology classes with, and it has been a game-changer. I find myself feeling more motivated and productive during our group study times, and it makes a huge impact on my happiness as well. Studying and doing homework can be dreadful, but it makes a difference not to be alone. This will help make you happy and productive, which will bring stress levels way down. Call your family! Whenever you have the opportunity to connect with those who love you the most, it is an instant mood boost. Try to find time to call your parents, siblings, grandparents, cousins, friends, or whoever makes you the happiest, and talk even if it’s just for a few minutes. I love to call my mom when I have a minute in between classes or before bed. It makes me so happy and takes me away from the whirlwind of my college life. Go to the gym! Getting a workout benefits you not only physically, but also has amazing impacts on your mental health. It will make you feel productive and motivated, and it’s a wonderful way to spend time by yourself. If working out with others is your thing, BU offers a variety of PDP classes. Going to FitRec is one of my absolute favorite ways to prioritize myself and benefit my mental and physical health at the same time! Get fresh air! Oftentimes, the importance of going outside and getting fresh air is overlooked by college students, especially as the Boston weather begins to get colder. I’d argue that getting outside time is important regardless of the forecasted temperatures. And whether you go for a walk or sit outside to do some homework, it will improve your mental health tenfold. It’s also a great way to unplug from your phone and connect with nature. Reset Your Space! While cleaning and organizing your room may feel like extra work at the time, it is so important to maintain a well-kept space. When your room is messy and unorganized, it can create extra anxiety that you may not even notice. Keeping an organized space will help you maintain an organized mind, and it will feel so much better to return to your nice, clean room at the end of a busy day! Wash your sheets and towels, wipe down your desk, tidy up your laundry, and put school supplies in your drawers or backpack. You can even pick a day like Sunday to deep clean, organize your space, and make that a routine. Spoil yourself! Studying long hours can be very challenging, not only because of the difficult content of your classes, but also because it is hard to stay motivated as well. Use a reward system to get through challenging assignments and studying! I like to set goals with rewards for myself to accomplish, such as doing two assignments and then getting a fun coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin. Or, study for 45 minutes, and take 10 minutes to chat with a friend or scroll on TikTok. Setting small rewards for yourself will make studying much less painful, and it will help boost your motivation!

Being mentally healthy is so important, especially as we are balancing so much during the fall semester. Finding small ways to prioritize self-care can have immense impacts on your mental health, which will benefit all aspects of your life.

Make self-care a priority for the second half of this semester, and you will be amazed by the benefits it brings to your daily living!

