How To Create Your Own Dorm Or Apartment Garden (And Why It’s So Good For You!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

There’s always that one thing that can completely transform your dorm or apartment—and in this case, it’s definitely an indoor garden. I know what you might be thinking: “A garden? In my tiny space? No way.” But trust me, it’s easier than you think, and the benefits? Unmatched.

Pick the Right Indoor Plants! Most dorms and apartments aren’t flooded with natural sunlight, so picking the right plants is key. Here are some of my favorites: Low-maintenance plants: Succulents, snake plants, and ZZ plants are perfect. They’re super easy to care for and practically unkillable.



Air-purifying plants: Aloe vera and spider plants help clean the air and freshen up your space.



Herbs for cooking (great for apartment living): Basil, mint, and rosemary are not only useful, they smell amazing.



Mini veggies & greens: Try growing cherry tomatoes, microgreens, or lettuce if you want to dip into home-grown food! Find Cute & Functional Plant Holders! No fancy equipment needed—just a few creative touches! Mason jars, mugs, or thrifted vases: These double as plant holders and decor, adding charm to any room.



Wall planters and ceiling attachments: A great space-saving option for smaller rooms! Photo by Fin MacBrayne on Unsplash Provide that Glowing Sunlight & Water! Watering is easy—but don’t overdo it! And when it comes to sunlight, you’ve got options. Got a sunny window? Perfect.



No sunlight? No problem: Small grow lights are super affordable and work wonders in low-light rooms. Reminder: Most indoor plants only need water once a week. Overwatering is the sneakiest way to hurt your plant’s health! Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR from Pexels Enjoy the Benefits! Here’s why having plants in your space can literally be life-changing: They reduce stress & boost your mood: Taking care of plants feels like a little therapy session. It’s calming and grounding.



They help clean the air: While they can’t solve indoor air pollution, plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen—great for freshening up dorm or apartment air.



They make your space comfier: A touch of green instantly makes a room feel more homey and inviting.



They’re a natural noise reducer: Plants absorb sound, which helps create a calmer, quieter environment.

So if you want to level up your space, start your own little indoor garden. Take care of some cute plants and watch how your mood, focus, and room aesthetic flourish. Your mental health (and your decor) will thank you!

Grow alongside your plants!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!