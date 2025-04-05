The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing about me: I love podcasts! If I am alone or have my airpods in, chances are there’s a podcast playing. I’ve accumulated a large collection that I listen to—yet I’m still always looking for more—so I figured I might as well share some of my favorites for others looking for additional recommendations or those just getting started on their podcast journey!

News Podcast: The Daily While the news is not fun right now, I find listening to this 30-minute podcast each morning is a good way to stay informed. The Daily is an interview-style podcast by The New York Times. They focus in depth on one current news story each day, but what I really appreciate is the very end, where they have a section titled “Here’s What Else You Need to Know Today,” which briefly lists a few other key news events from the past day or so. The Daily is released early each weekday morning, so I like to listen first thing while I am getting ready—sort of like my version of the morning paper. Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash Running Podcast: Ali on the Run If you enjoy running at all or follow track and field, there are so many running podcasts you can get into. Ali on the Run is my favorite, and honestly, there are a lot of episodes that would be enjoyable for non-runners as well. The show is hosted by Ali Feller, and most episodes feature conversational interviews with professional runners and celebrity guests. Feller is funny, relatable, and real, and it’s clear that she genuinely cares about and connects with her guests. Rewatch Podcast: Office Ladies This was actually my gateway podcast—the first one I started listening to, and I’ve been a fan since episode one back in 2019. I would highly recommend this show for any fans of The Office, as it’s hosted by Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) who became best friends while filming the show. Start back at episode one for the full rewatch and inside jokes. John-Mark Smith via Pexels Interview style podcast: Real Pod Real Pod is hosted by influencer Victoria Garrick Browne, who got her start as a college volleyball player. She gained popularity for speaking out about her body image and mental health struggles, but has since branched into other areas. The show features in-depth interviews with celebrities and other high-profile guests on a large variety of topics. You can bounce around between episodes without a problem. CoWomen via Unsplash Wellness Podcast: Haleyness Haley Cordova is a fitness influencer who releases a weekly podcast. These episodes are shorter (around 20 to 30 minutes on average) and usually feature her take on mindset, motivation, and consistency. A lot of her advice comes from the perspective of the gym, but it can easily be applied in other areas of life. I appreciate Haley’s down-to-earth, no-BS attitude and authenticity—especially when compared to a lot of other fitness influencers. Photo by John Arano from Unsplash

If you are looking to get into podcasts, I recommend starting with one featuring a host or guest you already know or follow. This helps me engage from the start and gradually become more invested. A good host is key, and all of the above hit that requirement.

Happy listening!

