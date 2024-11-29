Some Of The Best Ways To Stay Active And Healthy In The Cold Winter Months

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know that in the winter months, it becomes harder to stay active and treat your body healthily with all the love it deserves. I know that close to the holidays, I usually start to feel guilty about being inside all the time.

Let’s be honest, in the horrible winter days when it’s super gloomy, freezing, and depressing, the only thing you want to do is stay in bed. However, remaining active is proven to be one of the best ways to combat depression and anxiety, and generally live a healthier lifestyle.

There are many ways to get your body moving without the pressure of going to the gym daily. The key is to start small and build on your healthy habits from there. Establish the consistency of a routine, then add to it.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Walk. One of the ways I like to get my body moving in the morning is by going on a nature walk. Listening to music while feeling like the main character is one of my favorite things to do. There’s something incredibly peaceful about walking through the snow or being out on a cloudy day. Why not bundle up and bring some hot chocolate? Photo by Burst from Pexels Run. Recently, I’ve been really getting into running! Don’t get me wrong, I thought I hated running. But there is just something about waking up a little earlier and being outside in the early morning air that makes me feel so much more productive throughout the day—even if I just run two laps around the park (sometimes with a break). The key to making running part of your routine is buying cute running clothes and accessories. I mean, what other time do you get to wear a cute fuzzy headband and running gloves? Once you have the outfit, you basically have to love the run! Photo by Andres Ayrton from Pexels Stretch. If getting outside isn’t an appealing option, doing things at home can really help boost your self-esteem and keep you healthy. Following a short yoga YouTube video in the morning or evening to stretch and stay in tune with your body can be incredibly beneficial, even if it’s just a couple of times a week! Being conscious of your breathing is also so important. Mindfulness is a great way to feel connected with yourself, especially during times when you may not feel like a person because of life’s obligations. Ginny Rose Stewart via Unsplash Good food. In addition to everything else, having a good diet is almost always guaranteed to help improve your physical and mental health. The key is balance. Make sure you’re getting your intake of veggies at dinner and fruits at lunch. Also, try to limit the amount of soda and sugary drinks you consume. I have to admit, I’d almost forgotten what water tastes like since I started college because of the endless access to the soda machines in the dining halls. However, water is so important because we are literally made of it! Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Just remember: To be healthy, you need to feel healthy. Of course, during the colder months, this is harder to do and that is a-okay. All these tips are to help you feel the best in your own body.

Go easy on yourself!

