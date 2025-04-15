The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As Boston defrosts and the Red Sox begin spring training, it seems that all anyone can think about is the end of the semester and upcoming beach days. But before we jump straight to summer, we should utilize spring for what it’s really meant for—a reset! I grew up in a household where you knew it was finally spring when you woke up on a Saturday morning to the smell of open windows and cleaning supplies. Now by no means is spring cleaning a new idea, but it seems with the dreadful winter Boston has had, it’s time for some spring changes.

Cleaning allows for a fresh start, and I know that I feel better mentally when my space is clean. So vacuum, dust, and wash everything before you move on to the organization part, the dreaded closet clean-out.

After a new school year, Christmas hauls, and Newbury Street shopping sprees, I don’t think it’s far off to assume everyone’s closets are looking a bit overstuffed right now. Although it might be hard, parting with clothes and donating them to local shelters in your area is a great way to give back to your community during your spring cleaning. That pair of jeans you’ve been saving? Get rid of them. The Halloween costume you wore once? Donate it. The things that don’t fit anymore? Who cares? Toss it!

Having a closet full of things that actually fit and that you wear frequently organizes both your physical and mental space. Who wants to fill their wardrobe with clothes they dread trying on? And most importantly, as I said earlier, find places in your community that accept clothing donations. Although thrift stores are a great place to donate, some people are unable to buy clothes from them and would benefit a lot from your donations to local shelters.

Next up, after the physical cleaning, it’s time to get to the mental. After eight months of studying and stress, it’s easy to look at the upcoming months as the last hurdle before free time ensues. But for me, I look at spring as a sort of New Year—a time to make changes and resolutions without the winter blues clouding your judgment. Some of my favorite hobbies are best suited for the springtime.

I love running and tennis as alternatives to the gym. Just like working out, being outdoors has both physical and mental benefits. There are so many beautiful routes to run and open tennis courts around Boston. Try an old sport you used to play in high school with friends. You might realize that when you don’t have the pressure of a team on your shoulders, you enjoy the activity even more!

And besides athletics, you can go picnicking in the Boston Commons, visit the Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum, the Boston Public Gardens, Red Sox games, and so much more! Spring is a beautiful time to be in Boston, and these simple activities of being outside can do so much more for your mental health than you even realize after being cooped up inside for so long.

I know it can be tempting to wish away these coming months and look at them as simply a transition time, but there are so many exciting things to look forward to, especially in the beautiful city of Boston. There are so many new beginnings ahead!

Happy spring!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!