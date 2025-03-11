Calming Crafts: How I De-Stress Through Creativity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, extracurricular activities, and post-grad plans, it’s important to have a creative outlet. Expressing yourself outside of school and mandatory commitments isn’t just fun—it’s incredibly beneficial for your mental health. As things get busier, I’ve turned to crafting as my go-to way to unwind.

I’ve always loved arts and crafts, from scrapbooking and painting to bracelet-making. When I was seven, I even started my own little business called Amerah’s Jewels, selling my handmade jewelry to family and friends. I had a display I’d bring to my “customers,” created my own jingle, and even offered custom “made-to-order” items.

Although Amerah’s Jewels mainly remained in the family and didn’t last long, my love for crafting never faded. I’ve found different ways to incorporate it into my life as both a hobby and a form of relaxation. The best part? Crafting isn’t just calming—it also leaves you with something beautiful to show for it.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love to paint. After completing my first paint-by-numbers, I realized I had found my new favorite hobby. I’ve always loved painting, but have never been particularly skilled at it, so paint-by-numbers became the perfect way for me to create something beautiful without stressing over technique. It’s a great way to ease into painting, whether you’re a beginner or if you aren’t comfortable with painting freehand. Instead of worrying about how the final product will turn out, you can just enjoy following the instructions.

Painting gives me something to be proud of; by hanging them up in my room, they not only add personality to my space but also act as conversation starters. Painting helps me clear my mind and unwind while watching a show or listening to a podcast.

Alongside painting, my love for jewelry-making has outlived Amerah’s Jewels. This past summer, I spent hours making custom bracelets to sell for an extracurricular I’m part of. Creating each bracelet and following a repeated pattern was a calming and stress-relieving experience. Plus, knowing they were for a good cause made it even more rewarding.

Whether painting or jewelry-making, I’ve realized that crafting isn’t just a hobby—it’s a way to de-stress, be creative, and bring joy into different aspects of my life.

HAPPY CRAFTING!

