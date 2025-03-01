The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When talking about the digital world, and particularly social media, people often say that we’re “consuming” our media—that we have a “digital diet” of sorts. Yet, in the past few years, I’ve come to realize that we are really the ones being consumed.

As people doom-scroll for hours on end, swiping on propagandist articles and carefully curated posts, they don’t stop to think about what they’re looking at. Rather, they mindlessly accept the algorithms social media apps feed them.

However, I think there are tangible things we can do to slow our scroll and build a healthier relationship with the digital world. Here are five ways to get you started!

Take Breaks Photo by Jon Tyson from Unsplash Starting small, my top recommendation is to give yourself breaks. In the past, I’ve set screen-time restrictions for my social media apps, but I quickly realized how easy it was to hit the “remind me later” or “ignore” buttons. As an alternative, I suggest setting a timer with an embarrassing alarm, such as the default “Alarm” blare on the iPhone, and allotting a reasonable amount of time to scroll through social media. The sound of the alarm will hopefully pull you out of your doom-scrolling and put you back into the physical world. Use Physical Media Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels During my childhood, I remember my house was filled to the brim with stacks of books, CDs, and DVDs. The introduction of my first cellphone, though, made me leave physical media in the past. With the influx of censorship and AI in the digital world, I recommend turning to physical media. For example, instead of listening to music on your phone, opt for a physical radio, CD player, or vinyl record. And if you’re concerned about sustainability, search for these items in thrift stores and vintage shops, or even your own home! Curate Your Social Media Photo by cottonbro from Pexels When I think of how I want to use social media this year, the one word that seems to sum it up is “curation.” Through the seemingly endless stream of content, I want to filter out the junk but keep my favorite articles, videos, and poetry snippets. By being more intentional about the media we want to consume, we can ultimately reduce the digital noise. If you want to use social media for creativity, only follow the artists that inspire you. Alternatively, if you want to use social media to build community, have a focused niche and an audience you’d like to target. Figure out what works for you, and get rid of the media that doesn’t! Have Non-Digital Hobbies Photo by Rebecca Grant from Unsplash One of the best ways to limit your phone use is to find something to fill the time your phone usually would. There are plenty of hobbies that don’t require a screen and can benefit your well-being. You could channel your inner grandma like me and cross-stitch, knit, or do puzzles. If these aren’t your style, you could also become a master chef, bookworm, marathon runner, or all at once! Find a hobby or hobbies that make you feel good, and make a routine of picking those up instead of your phone. Make Connections With Family, Friends, and Nature Photo by Anastasiia Rozumna from Unsplash If you feel like you’re stuck in a digital purgatory, try to find ways to re-ground yourself in the physical world. If you usually make calls or text your family and friends back home, switch it up and send them a heart-warming postcard or letter filled with all your adventures! As an Earth Day baby, my favorite way to ground myself is to take a walk or sit in nature. Soaking up some Vitamin D—even in the bitterly cold Boston weather—and breathing in the fresh air never fails to make me feel more connected to the world and people around me.

Slowing your scroll can be an incredible benefit to your mental and physical wellness; you just have to start!

I hope these tips help you lead a healthier and happier life!

