The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

We all know about the winter blues and their ability to drag down your spirits. With the snow still on the ground, those blues feel closer than ever. Since spring is (hopefully) right around the corner, it’s important to keep your spirits up and stay positive despite the Boston cold. Here are some great ways to drive away your winter blues over the next few weeks!

GET OUTSIDE I know with the brisk weather, slushy ground, and whipping wind, it’s tempting to stick close to campus or hang out in your dorm, but it’s good for you to get out! Boston is a city full of opportunities to immerse yourself in new settings, both indoors and outdoors. You can check out a new museum, have a fun dinner, try some new coffee shops or go shopping! A change of scenery is an excellent way to prevent a negative mood. I personally love getting some work done in a cute cafe when the libraries and dorm feel too repetitive! Have a friend circle Surrounding yourself with good people is necessary in life, especially when you are feeling down and out of it. I suggest taking friends with you when you go shopping or to dinner and spending some time together that doesn’t revolve around academics, sports, or other responsibilities. You don’t need a big group of people; just a few good friends can truly make a world of difference! Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash Be a little bit selfish Especially with midterms coming up, it often feels like everyone is trying to pull and stretch you in many different directions. It’s ok to pull back here and there and prioritize yourself too! If you don’t want to go out somewhere or something is draining you, stay in and take a break. Nobody knows what you need more than yourself, so be a little selfish and prioritize your wellbeing. reward Yourself College is hard, especially with all you may have to juggle, like clubs, sports, jobs, and anything else! Remember to take some time to stop the balancing act and treat yourself to a little reward. Not only will it cheer you up in the moment, but it’ll also encourage you to keep going and try to reach your next reward. So, grab that latte or have a sweet treat—you 100% deserve it! Stay Active Last but not least, you should try staying active! Everyone always preaches the importance and benefits of staying physically active, but it really can make a big difference. Whether it’s going to the gym a few times a week, walking in your free time, or even taking a long walk to class instead of the train, make sure it’s something that makes you feel good because that’s what truly matters! Photo by Elena Kloppenburg from Unsplash

Whatever you do, try to stay consistent and positive to get through this last leg of winter!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!