5 Ways I’m (Trying) To Beat The Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, Boston is (really, really, *sighs,* really) cold. Even as someone who tries her best to embrace and romanticize every season, the wind tunnels, mountains of slushy snow (when are we thinking those will melt by the way? Is April too optimistic?), and sub-zero temperatures have been getting to me.

That being said, here are five ways I’m fighting back and bringing some positivity to the cold and dark days of winter.

A FUN PLAYLIST I like to listen to music as soon as I get up in the morning, as it wakes me up and helps to set the tone for the day. In choosing this season’s playlist, I’ve tried to be intentional about the songs I add and how they make me feel. For me, this means upbeat tunes and catchy lyrics from a range of artists and years — basically everything from Bruce Springsteen to Olivia Dean. A CONSISTENT AND EARLY WAKE-UP TIME When it’s cold outside, it can be easy to snooze your alarm and stay under the warm comforter. However, waking up early and staying consistent is a great way to be productive! Especially in the winter, when the sun sets earlier, maximizing daylight hours is crucial. I also like to get outside (even if it’s brief!) as soon as possible. Photo by Tatiana from Pexels THREE GOOD THINGS The “Three Good Things” exercise has been clinically shown to increase happiness, according to UCHealth. The exercise involves asking people every evening to list three good things they made happen or were a part of during the day. This routine aims to boost self-efficacy and optimism. Over time, you’re more likely to look for the good things happening around you. Dan Gilbert’s concept of synthetic happiness also applies to this exercise. Gilbert’s concept shows that our mind can create true happiness even during undesirable circumstances. The “Three Good Things” exercise is new to me and something that I’ve been working on, and I think there’s no better season to try it out than winter! PLANNING AHEAD WITH FRIENDS Having things to look forward to each week is a huge mood-booster and gets me out of my dorm, including when it’s dark and cold! Even if it’s dinner at the dining hall, little breaks from studying are good for the soul. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels A NEW PHYSICAL CHALLENGE For me, this has looked like signing up for a discounted month at Down Under School of Yoga in Boston, which is $49 for a month of unlimited group classes. The studios offer a range of yoga, pilates, and strength classes. Signing up for a class in advance keeps me motivated, and they’re super fun! It’s also a great opportunity to get off your phone and focus completely on yourself and the class. I would highly recommend it!

Stay warm and stay positive!

