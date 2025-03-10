The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, our schedules can get super busy, and we often don’t provide our bodies with proper nutrients. For many, college is the first time living without a parents’ home-cooked meals. Plus, the newfound independence in daily life can make it challenging to ensure you’re taking care of yourself. The dining hall doesn’t make this any easier by providing unhealthy or unappealing meals. Overall, we end up eating the same food we’ve been eating all week.

There are still many ways to eat healthy despite all of this! Here are five tips you can use to eat healthier in college.

Stay Hydrated Even though water isn’t a food, hydration is key to maintaining a balanced diet. Thirst can sometimes be confused with hunger, and drinking water throughout the day can help you avoid sugary drinks like those in the dining hall soda machines. Get Healthy Snacks Keep healthy snack options such as protein bars, yogurt, fruit, and trail mix on hand. This can ensure you’re getting the nutrients you need in between classes. It can also help you avoid going to the dining hall for an unnecessary snack when you find yourself hungry in between meals. Alex Frank / Spoon Avoid skipping meals In college, we often feel busy balancing things like school, extracurriculars, family, and friends. Sometimes, studying for that midterm exam can feel more important than going to lunch. However, skipping meals can hinder your ability to focus and study effectively. A skipped meal can also cause you to eat more later in the day to “make up” for the missed meal. So, if you’re feeling crunched for time, pack a meal with you or pick up a meal through the Grubhub app. Listen to Your Body When eating at the dining hall, it can be tempting to try something from all the different stations. While satisfying your cravings, try to keep portions in mind and listen to your body. If your body tells you it’s still hungry, get more food. If the pizza is calling your name, but your body feels full, maybe skip it this time and get it tomorrow. Be Creative If you’re starting to get bored of your meals or feel like you aren’t eating well, try to be more creative! Try the salad bar and the grill station together to add protein to your meal. Add new toppings like fruit or granola to your plate. You can even try a station you haven’t tried before! Photo by Ella Olsson from Unsplash

Whether you’re rushed or bored of dining hall food, these tips can help you eat healthier in college.

Here’s to eating and staying healthy!

