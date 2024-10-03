3 Things To Do To Stay Mindful This School Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From school work to extracurriculars, life can get extremely overwhelming really fast. It can be hard to find any time to prioritize your health and well-being, so I have compiled some easy tasks to help you stay mindful and maintain your peace when life starts getting hectic.

Start a new book

Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed and anxious, the first thing my mind tells me to do is go to my phone and pull up TikTok. Endlessly scrolling seems to soothe my mind, but only temporarily. After a while, I end up doom-scrolling, which then leads to me feeling more anxious. Instead of picking up your phone, sometimes reaching for a book can help you feel much better. Genres such as rom-coms often let me escape into another reality and help me feel more calm. Photo by fotografierende from Pexels One of my favorite books of all time is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This novel tells the story of a movie star who experiences all the ups and downs of the many marriages she endures. It is full of drama and love, and is truly captivating. When I read the book, I found it gave me something to look forward to throughout the day. In this sense, the escapism of a good book can be an uplifting experience and help you through the most anxious times.

find a new hobby

It’s easy to feel like you’re not dedicating enough time to yourself when days are extremely packed. One thing that can help you feel more mindful is to find a new hobby! This lets you explore your interests while also having personal time. For example, I recently discovered that I like to crochet; I simply ordered a crochet kit from Amazon and taught myself beginner stitches, working my way up from there. Activities like this can help you focus on yourself while also allowing you to explore certain interests. Photo by Michael Carlo from Unsplash One key component of being mindful and putting yourself first is moving your body. It’s easy to forget about being active when having a multitude of school work and responsibilities, but finding hobbies that allow you to be active lets you prioritize yourself while also having fun. For example, I enjoy playing tennis and pickleball with my friends as a hobby. I find that being active while also getting to socialize with friends always makes me feel better if I am in a negative mind space.

practice yoga or meditation